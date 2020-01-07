Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. SCARA Robotics Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing deployment of industrial robots in the United States is projected to fuel the market growth over the coming years. This is attributed to high accuracy levels of the robot which in turn results in the mass production and quality products. Further, the industrial robots such as scara robots are used to perform extremely laborious and monotonous tasks on the assembly lines.



Scara robot helps in increasing the efficiency of manufacturing and reducing time required for production process. As a result, the industrial robots and thus scara robot is anticipated to generate higher profitability levels for the logistics industries.



Increasing robot installations is projected to further push the market growth over the forthcoming years. According to the international federation of the robotics, the country witnessed 6% hike in the number of robotics units installed in the country. Total 33,192 units of industrial robots has been installed in the companies till 2017 and this is likely to be even increased in the near feature.



Further, the robot density in the United States is increasing which in turn is estimated to derive the market growth during the forecast period. For an instance, the robot density in the country increased to 1.79 robots per thousand workers.



Moreover, increasing deployment of industrial robots in auto sector and food & beverage industries which will further push the market growth. For an instance, According to the U.S. Robotic Industries Association, robots shipments increased by 48% for consumer goods and food companies in 2018.



The US shows considerable surge in light commercial vehicle market adhering the 4% surge in 2018 from previous year. The initiatives by the government to liberalize the emission standards is anticipated to augment the demand of vehicle due to the unchanged cost in forth coming years. The nominal prices of vehicles transmits increase demand due to increase in the disposable income due to higher employment rate (unemployment rate contracted to 3.6% in Q1 2019), and per capita income.



In 2018, the United States exported 1.8 million light vehicles and 131,200 medium and heavy trucks to more than 200 markets around the globe. The export of automotive parts was valued at USD 88.5 billion in the same year. Additionally, the initiatives to safeguard the domestic automotive industry by the government (increased tariff on auto imports from China from 15% to 25%) manifests further strengthening of production output revamping the growth of SCARA robots over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



3. Executive Summary - U.S. SCARA Robotics Market



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.4. Opportunities



5. Standards & Policies



6. U.S. SCARA Robotics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

6.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

6.1.2. By Volume (Thousand Units)

6.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2018-2027

6.2.1. By Sub-system

6.2.1.1. SCARA Robotics Market Share (%), By Sub-system (2018-2027F)

6.2.1.1.1. Hardware, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.1.2. Software, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.1.3. Services, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.2. By Axis Type

6.2.2.1. SCARA Robotics Market Share (%), By Axis Type (2018-2027F)

6.2.1.2.1. 4-Axis, 2018-2027F (USD Million & Thousand Units)

6.2.1.2.2. 5-Axis, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

6.2.1.2.3. Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.3.1. SCARA Robotics Market Share (%), By Application (2018-2027F)

6.2.1.3.1. Transport, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.2. Packaging, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.3. Assembly, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.4. Inspection, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.5. Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.3. By Industry Vertical

6.2.3.1. SCARA Robotics Market Share (%), By Industry Vertical (2018-2027F)

6.2.1.3.1. Automotive, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.2. Electrical & electronics, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.3. Metal & Machinery, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.4. Pharmaceuticals, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.5. Chemical & Petrochemical, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.6. Food & Beverage, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.7. Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Profiles

7.1.1. Seiko Epson Corporation

7.1.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.1.2. Business Strategy

7.1.1.2.1. Growth Expansion Strategy

7.1.1.2.2. Distribution Channel Strategy

7.1.1.2.3. Product Strategy

7.1.1.3. Key Product Offerings

7.1.1.4. Financial Performance

7.1.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

7.1.1.6. Risk Analysis

7.1.1.7. Recent Development

7.1.1.8. Regional Presence

7.1.1.9. SWOT Analysis

7.1.2. Denso Corporation

7.1.3. Hirata Corporation

7.1.4. Omron Corporation

7.1.5. ABB

7.1.6. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

7.1.7. Fanuc Corporation

7.1.8. Precise Automation Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ycbojo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900