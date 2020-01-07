NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

January 7, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on January 2, 2020, Wael Sawan, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), acquired shares through participation in the Company’s Global Employee Share Purchase plan (“GESPP” or the “Plan”) in 2019. His contributions to GESPP prior to becoming a PDMR on July 1, 2019, were automatically used to purchase shares in accordance with the Rules of the Plan. Details of the number of shares and price are set out below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Currency EURO Price €22.06 Volume 147 Total €3,242.82 Aggregated information







Date of transaction January 2, 2020 Place of transaction Amsterdam

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

