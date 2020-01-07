Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Cluster and Center Console Industry Report, 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As automotive electronics technology advances, cluster and center console are evolving. In an era of intelligent connected vehicles, full LCD clusters will be mainstream automotive instrument products in future. They tend to become available to entry-level models, not just being found in high-class vehicles.



This report highlights the following:

Global and China cluster market (size, configuration, full LCD cluster installation, automakers' deployments, and development trends)

Global and China center console market (size, installation, and development trends)

Global and China display market (size, shipments, enterprise pattern and development trends)

16 global and Chinese suppliers of cluster & center consoles solutions (operation, cluster & center console deployments, development plan, etc.)

11 global and Chinese display suppliers (operation, automotive display deployments, new products, development trends, etc.).

In the first half of 2019, 1,307,900 sets of full LCD clusters were installed in passenger cars in China, a like-on-like spurt of 108.5%, with installation rate jumping from 5.2% in early 2018 to 15% in June 2019. It is predicted that the installation rate of full LCD clusters will be 35% in 2025.



In recent years, 3D clusters have come to the fore in automotive instrument deployments of players, including leading cockpit electronics suppliers like Continental and Visteon. The Natural 3D Lightfield Instrument Cluster, co-developed by Continental and a Silicon Valley company Leia Inc., will be spawned in 2022. Visteon has developed two 3D clusters: one is 3D technology for high-end models; the other is a multi-layer 3D technology, more applicable to low- and mid-end models. New PEUGEOT 208 (2019) carries Visteon's new 3D clusters which offer real, visual 3D content and allow for a higher level of interaction.



Personalized, highly customized profiled clusters (including curved ones) are a megatrend for automotive instrument cluster design. Examples include a high-tech, sleek-framed 16.8-inch curved dashboard mounted on the latest Porsche Taycan 2019 and displaying clear information, and a high performance custom-made curved dashboard rolled out by MTA, an Italian electronics supplier, in December 2019.



Intelligence tendency will fuel enthusiasm for dual or triple siamesed display design. Following Mercedes-Benz's launch of dual siamesed display design that provides luxury experience for users, more automakers choose to employ such high-tech, more practical center console solutions in their models like full range of Hongqi HS5 2019 with standard dual 12.3-inch siamesed displays; latest Changan CS75 PLUS packing an immersive dual 12.3-inch siamesed display; ENOVATE ME7 with a 12.3-inch LCD dashboard, a 15.6-inch center console and a 12.3-inch entertainment display at the copilot's seat; and GAC NE Aion LX featuring dual-curved screen design.



World-renowned automotive display suppliers like JDI, LGD, BOE and AU Optronics all invest more in research and development of display technology in their efforts to commercialize and spawn automotive OLED displays. At the same time, the breakthroughs in Mini Led and Micro-LED technologies that may become the next-generation automotive display technologies will make more display options a possibility.



Key Topics Covered



1 Overview of Cluster and Display

1.1 Cluster

1.1.1 Introduction

1.1.2 Information Display

1.1.3 Classification

1.1.4 Development Course

1.1.5 Assembly

1.1.6 Industry Chain Map

1.2 Center Console

1.2.1 Platform

1.2.2 Classification

1.2.3 Industry Chain Map

1.3 Display Technology

1.3.1 Classification of Automotive Display

1.3.2 Classification of Display Technology

1.3.3 Classification of Cluster Display

1.3.4 TFT-LCD Display

1.3.5 AMOLED Display

1.3.6 Mini LED Display

1.3.7 Micro LED Display



2 Cluster Configuration and Market Trends

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Market Size

2.1.2 Shipments

2.2 China

2.2.1 Installs of Passenger Car Clusters by Type in China, 2017-2019

2.2.2 Installation of Passenger Car Clusters by Size in China, 2017-2019

2.2.3 Installs of Passenger Car Full LCD Clusters in China, 2017-2019

2.2.4 China Automaker TOP20 by Installation of Passenger Car Full LCD Cluster, 2019H1

2.2.5 Full LCD Clusters Make Their Way into Entry-level Models from High-end Ones

2.3 Competitive Pattern of Companies

2.3.1 Major Global Cluster Suppliers

2.3.2 Main Dashboard Suppliers and Their Shares in Japanese Automobile Market

2.3.3 Development of Full LCD Cluster Business of Main Custer Suppliers in China

2.4 Typical Clusters of OEMs

2.4.1 Audi 12.3-inch Full LCD Digital Cluster

2.4.2 3D Holographic Cluster Mounted on New Peugeot Models

2.4.3 Hyundai 12.3-inch 3D Cluster

2.4.4 McLAREN Speedtail 2020

2.4.5 Continental Natural 3D Lightfield Instrument Cluster

2.4.6 Ford Explorer 2020 Adds Calm Screen Mode

2.4.7 SAIC Roewe 12.3-inch AR Full Virtual Cluster

2.5 Development Trends

2.5.1 Installation of Full LCD Clusters is on the Rise

2.5.2 More 3D Cluster Deployments are Being Made

2.5.3 There are More and More Siamesed, Connected Center Console Products

2.5.4 Consumable Profiled Clusters



3 Center Console Installation and Market Trends

3.1 Global Center Console Market Size

3.2 Global Center Console Shipments

3.3 Installation Rate of Passenger Car Center Console in China, 2017-2019

3.4 Horizontal Center Consoles Outshine Vertical Ones and Prevail in Market

3.5 Passenger Car Center Console Market Structure by Size in China, 2017-2019

3.6 More Models Carry Large-size Center Consoles

3.7 A Growing Number of Models Pack 20-inch-above Displays

3.7.1 Hyundai Azera 30-inch Display System

3.7.2 Dorcen G60S 26-inch Siamesed Display

3.7.3 Mercedes-Benz Dual 12.5-inch HD Display

3.7.4 Changan CS75 PLUS Immersive IMAXS Dual Siamesed Display

3.7.5 Porsche Taycan 16.8-inch Curved Dashboard

3.8 Multi-screen Trend

3.8.1 Audi 7-screen Interaction

3.8.2 BMW X7 5-screen Interaction

3.8.3 ENOVATE ME7 5-screen Interaction

3.8.4 HOZON U 5-screen Interaction



4 Automotive Display Development Trends

4.1 Global Automotive Display Shipments

4.2 Automotive Display Shipment Structure by Market Segment

4.3 Installations of OEM Passenger Car Display in China (by Purpose), 2019

4.4 Installation Rate of Passenger Car Displays in China (by Type), 2019

4.5 Market Shares of Major Global Automotive Display Vendors, 2018

4.6 Global Automotive Display Market Share, 2019

4.7 Major Automotive Display Suppliers in China, 2019

4.8 Global Vendors Invest in New Fields such as MiniLED

4.9 OLED Display /AMOLED Display

4.9.1 Audi's OLED Interface

4.9.2 HOZON U Equipped with AMOLED Non-Blind Zone Visualization Transparent Pillar A

4.9.3 Cadillac Concept Car: OLED Front and Rear Lamps + OLED Dashboard + OLED Center Console

4.10 Curved Polymorphic Display

4.10.1 Curved Polymorphic Display of Visteon and Bosch

4.10.2 Automotive Curved Console Display of KURZ & POLYIC

4.10.3 Roewe RX5 MAX Curved Display

4.10.4 33.1-inch Curved Display of Nissan Concept Car

4.10.5 Wraparound Display of Audi Concept Car

4.11 3D Display

4.12 Shaped Display

4.13 Automotive Mini LED Display Solution Layout and Trends

4.14 Automotive Micro-LED Display Solutions

4.15 Quick Response Technology

4.16 Ultra-narrow Bezel Display Technology



5 Global Center Console System Solution Providers

5.1 Continental

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Business Divisions

5.1.3 Continental Automotive Group

5.1.4 Automotive Interior Business

5.1.5 Global Cluster Market Share

5.1.6 Major Clusters

5.1.7 Display Solutions

5.1.8 AMOLED Clusters

5.1.9 Natural 3D Lightfield Instrument Cluster

5.1.10 Intelligent Connected Cloud Cluster

5.1.11 3D Display and Curved OLED Seamless Coast-to-coast Display Technology

5.1.12 Development in China

5.2 Nippon Seiki

5.3 Denso

5.4 Visteon

5.5 Marelli

5.6 Bosch

5.7 Yazaki

5.8 Faurecia

5.9 Desay S.V.

5.10 Foryou General Electronics

5.11 AutoIO Technology

5.12 Autorock

5.13 HSAE

5.14 ITAS

5.15 Willing

5.16 Vikeer



6 Global Automotive Display Suppliers

6.1 JDI

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Business Layout

6.1.3 Global Presence and Production Bases

6.1.4 Operation

6.1.5 Automotive Display Business

6.1.6 Automotive Cockpit with Multiple Displays

6.2 LGD

6.3 Tianma Micro-electronics

6.4 BOE

6.5 SDC

6.6 AUO

6.7 Innolux

6.8 Visionox

6.9 Other Companies

6.9.1 Automotive Display Layout of CSOT

6.9.2 Automotive Display Layout of CPT Technology

6.9.3 Automotive Display Layout of HannStar



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dtyxb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900