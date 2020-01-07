Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027, Report and Datasheet" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing deployment of robots across key industries globally is projected to fuel the market growth over the coming years. This is attributed to high accuracy levels of the robot which in turn results in mass production and quality products. Further, industrial robots are increasingly used to perform extremely laborious and monotonous tasks on the assembly lines.



Automation helps in increasing the efficiency of the manufacturing process and reduces the time required for production lines. As a result, industrial robots are anticipated to generate higher profitability levels for the logistics industries.



The deployment of artificial intelligence technologies like machine learning, automation and computer vision in robots is estimated to augment the growth of the market. These advanced automated systems can understand the sensory inputs and detect the signboards. This, in turn, has resulted in minimizing the human efforts and raised efficiency.



Further, the growth of machine vision technologies along with automation in auto industries is anticipated to pave the way for automated robots during the forecast period. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the flexibility of production which will further drive the market growth over the forthcoming years.



Additionally, rapid research and development in the field of automation and robotic technology has further impelled amplified growth in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary - Intelligent Process Automation Market



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.4. Opportunities



5. Recent Developments



6. Intelligent Process Automation Market Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Profiles

7.1.1. IBM

7.1.2. Accenture

7.1.3. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

7.1.4. Capgemini

7.1.5. Cognizant

7.1.6. Microsoft

7.1.7. Genpact

7.1.8. HCL Technologies Limited

7.1.9. Wipro

7.1.10. Tech Mahindra Limited



