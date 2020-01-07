ZINFI Acquires Multiple New Enterprise Customers for Its Industry-Leading Partner Relationship Management Solutions, Expanding Customer Base by Nearly 60%

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of partner relationship management (PRM) software solutions, today announced its software business has ended 2019 with 58% year-over-year growth in the total number of customers and an increase in profitability as the result of multiple new customer acquisitions and renewals of existing software contracts. In addition to expanding its customer base, ZINFI also received G2 Crowd Leaders recognition for its industry-leading partner relationship management (PRM) solutions.

Among other innovations in 2019, ZINFI added new enterprise accounts for its PRM software across all three geographical regions it serves: the Americas, Asia and Europe. Building on the expansion of its enterprise account base, ZINFI also received great customer reviews and feedback on the G2 user review site, and repeatedly earned a spot in the “ Leaders ” quadrant in quarterly reports covering G2’s Partner Management Software category. ZINFI’s customers now range from small businesses with 100 employees to very large enterprise accounts with 100,000 employees or more.

“In 2019, we made good on our core commitment to providing world-class customer experiences. At ZINFI, we are obsessed with developing industry-leading technology that combines enterprise-grade features with consumer-level ease of use—and at a price that is very reasonable even for small and medium enterprises,” said Sugata Sanyal, ZINFI’s founder and CEO. “We are proud to have attained a better than 90% renewal rate in the PRM software category, where most users remain highly dissatisfied with their current vendors. This success is a result of our relentless innovation and our focus on empowering customers of all sizes with a great set of administrative tools that are super-easy for both vendors and their channel partners to use.”

In 2019 ZINFI introduced several major innovations, including:

Learning Management System Plus (LMS+) – ZINFI’s new learning management module is an industry first that is fully compliant with SCORM, xAPI, cmi5 and AICC standards, allowing channel organizations to quickly build quality training programs, assessments and certification materials for their channel partners.

– ZINFI’s new is an industry first that is fully compliant with SCORM, xAPI, cmi5 and AICC standards, allowing channel organizations to quickly build quality training programs, assessments and certification materials for their channel partners. Centralized Interconnect (CENTRi™) for SugarCRM – Users of the ZINFI PRM platform can now connect seamlessly to SugarCRM’s platform , gaining access to multiple, fully integrated CRM-PRM features.

– Users of the ZINFI PRM platform can now connect seamlessly to , gaining access to multiple, fully integrated CRM-PRM features. Advanced PRM Administrative Tools – ZINFI platform admin tools include a comprehensive set of do-it-yourself (DIY) configuration and customization tools that allow customers to fully deploy, manage and upgrade their channel infrastructure in digital speed without incurring additional professional services fees.

ZINFI offers potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) that provides access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications prior to making a purchase decision.

ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report , which praised the “robust functionality, modularity, and customizations” of ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management (UCM) platform—the only solution in the marketplace developed as a native platform for complete integration of partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner sales management (PSM).

ZINFI was also named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018 report , earning 13 perfect (5.0) scores for a broad range of specific evaluation criteria. Forrester cited ZINFI’s horizontal approach to the market and its “strong engineering pedigree,” noting that “ZINFI’s PRM solution provides robust global capabilities with excellent functionality, flexibility through a modular approach, and infinite customizations for complex channel environments.”

To access more information about ZINFI’s partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI’s best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.



For more information about ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

