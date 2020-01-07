Quick Shine® Crafted by Holloway House introduced new label designs for its Quick Shine® family of floor care products that visually communicate its family, pet and environment-friendly formulas.

Quick Shine® Crafted by Holloway House introduced new label designs for its Quick Shine® family of floor care products that visually communicate its family, pet and environment-friendly formulas.

FORTVILLE, Ind., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holloway House , Inc., named the 2019 Safer Choice® Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has introduced new label designs for its Quick Shine® family of floor care products that visually communicate its family, pet and environment-friendly formulas.



The Quick Shine® Safer Choice label enhancements will be displayed at The Inspired Home Show (formerly the International Home + Housewares Show), Booth #N6732, March 14-17, in Chicago, along with demonstrations of an extended line of Quick Clean Mop Kits .

The new label designs were the result of listening and responding to the needs of consumers and retailers, who increasingly choose products with non-toxic ingredients. “Consumers are looking for home care products that connect the two concepts of cleaning and wellness,” said Steven Eck, chief marketing officer of Holloway House, Inc. “With our new Safer Choice Partner of the Year designation, we felt the time was right to visually demonstrate our commitment to clean and Safer Choice living so consumers can make more informed purchasing decisions.”

Enhancements made to the Quick Shine® labels include adding floor images to the differentiated label colors, making it easier for consumers to select the right product for their homes. Labels also feature an iconic family pictogram that shows all products are safe for family, pets and the environment. The “Smart Living Clean Solutions” tagline on cleaners helps consumers understand the company’s commitment to providing safe, effective products.

The Quick Shine® portfolio crafted by Holloway House delivers affordable household products to restore, refresh and reimagine all floor surfaces. These products are in compliance with the Target Clean and Walmart Clean Living standards.

Quick Shine® products feature pH neutral formulations and no volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Quick Shine® Multi-Surface Floor Finish and Hardwood Floor Luster are always free from aluminum, ammonia, formaldehyde, fragrance, paraben and phthalates, and provide consumers ease and savings in restoring the rich glow, color and beauty to all hard-surface flooring. Quick Shine® Floor Cleaners are also alcohol free, and deliver zero-residue for a streak-free, haze-free maintenance routine for floors.

About Holloway House, Inc.

A family-owned company since 1962, Holloway House manufactures best-in-class formulas to care for hardwood, laminate, marble, stone, tile and vinyl flooring, as well as wood cabinets, furniture and recently have added Mop Kits to the array of products for application of Quick Shine® Finishes and Cleaners. Quick Shine® Multi-Surface Floor Finish is the #1 Selling Finish for Hardwood, Stone, Tile, LVT and Laminate reported by Nielsen (Total US xAOC Floor Care L52WK WK Ending 11/31/2019). An EPA Safer Choice partner since 2008, Holloway House was named an EPA Partner of the Year in 2019. Quick Shine products are available at all major retailers in the United States and Canada. For more information, go to hollowayhouse.net, and on Facebook @QuickShineFloorFinish.

For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300

lmuskin@teamclarus.com

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411

mconklin@teamclarus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/010ba1ac-d8fe-46d9-83f3-2e959a124a56