BALTIMORE and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WindMIL Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Karen LaRochelle as Senior Vice President, Corporate & Business Development and the promotion of Patrick Dougherty to Senior Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Operations.



“During the fourth quarter of 2019, we significantly advanced our development of MILs as we dosed the first patient in our Phase 2 non-small cell lung cancer study and reported additional data on gene-modified MILs (CAR-MILs),” said Don Hayden, chairman and chief executive officer of WindMIL. “The addition of Karen and promotion of Patrick allow us to further expand and accelerate our efforts as we continue to advance our understanding of the benefits that this novel class of autologous cell therapies for cancer immunotherapy might provide to cancer patients.”

Ms. LaRochelle will be responsible for facilitating business growth, defining partnering strategy, spearheading collaborations and evaluating new corporate and business development opportunities. She joins WindMIL with more than 25 years of industry experience focused on strategy and collaborations for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United States, Europe and China, including strategic collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and licensing. Previously, Ms. LaRochelle was Chief Business Officer of PsiOxus Therapeutics and she also provided multiple biotechnology companies with business development and collaboration consulting services. Prior to that, Ms. LaRochelle spent nearly 20 years with Bristol-Myers Squibb, most recently as Global Head of Negotiations and Head of Business Development in China. She received her MBA from Columbia University and BS in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University.

Mr. Dougherty has been a key member of the WindMIL leadership team for two years. He will be adding corporate strategy and early commercial planning to the areas he currently leads for the company, which include business planning and operations, human resources, communications, information technology and facilities. Prior to joining WindMIL, Mr. Dougherty held a series of leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) including Chief of Staff to the SVP R&D Pipeline for Pharmaceuticals R&D. Prior to GSK, Mr. Dougherty was an engagement manager for L.E.K. Consulting and he has also held various roles in business and corporate development at Endo Pharmaceuticals, Laboratorios Bagó and the Center for Technology Transfer at the University of Pennsylvania. He holds a BS in Chemistry from Villanova University, an MSc in Technology Management from the University of Manchester (UK) and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About WindMIL Therapeutics

WindMIL Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a novel class of autologous cell therapies based on marrow infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy. As the leader in cellular therapeutics emanating from bone marrow, WindMIL translates novel insights in bone marrow immunology into life-saving cancer immunotherapeutics for patients. The company’s proprietary process to activate and expand these cells offers unique immunotherapeutic advantages, including inherent tumor-specificity, high cytotoxic potential and long persistence. For more information, please visit: https://windmiltx.com .

