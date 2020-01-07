ATLANTA, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage , a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, today announced a new partnership with LinkedIn Talent Hub, an applicant tracking system (ATS) that allows users to source, manage, and hire talent within a single platform. By partnering with LinkedIn Talent Hub, First Advantage will streamline, expedite and augment screening and monitoring solutions for LinkedIn Talent Hub customers.



“First Advantage’s broad range of screening solutions fit seamlessly within the holistic approach to hiring provided by LinkedIn Talent Hub,” said Joe Jaeger, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President for First Advantage. “By combining our industry-leading technologies, we are better enabling businesses to make informed hiring decisions quickly and easily.”

"Partnering with First Advantage helps to streamline the candidate hiring experience further," says Kathy Tsay, Business Development at LinkedIn. "We will continue to work closely to ensure our customers can source and manage candidates all in one place."

First Advantage dramatically improves the candidate experience and drives down turnaround times through an innovative mobile experience driven by artificial intelligence. By leveraging artificial intelligence to reduce, and even eliminate missing information, First Advantage simplifies hiring for LinkedIn Talent Hub customers. With this robust resource behind it, LinkedIn Talent Hub users can screen thousands of candidates in a single day to speed their hiring process and increase productivity.

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.