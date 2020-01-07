LEBANON, N.H., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appcast, the leading technology provider for programmatic job advertising, announced it has been selected by The Network as its exclusive U.S. partner. Unifying more than 60 of the world’s leading job boards in 138 countries, The Network is the world’s leading single point of contact for online recruitment. With this new partnership, employers in the United States can utilize Appcast and The Network to fulfill their global hiring needs.



According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.5 percent, and the number of job openings has edged up to 7.3 million in the U.S., forcing organizations to compete for qualified talent. At the same time, the hiring criteria for many companies has expanded beyond the U.S., necessitating the ability to recruit talent in new regions without market representation or country-level experience.

Appcast’s partnership with The Network enables U.S.-based multinationals to recruit effectively, whether the job opening or the candidate is in Singapore, Finland, Costa Rica or Kenya. Instead of taking a “one size fits all” approach, the local recruitment websites under The Network offer individual solutions via a single point of contact.

Chris Forman, Appcast’s CEO, commented, “By centralizing global hiring through Appcast and The Network, our clients benefit from a highly efficient and effective approach. The Network brings global recruiting to the local level, ensuring that the nuances of different markets and cultures are considered as part of the overall hiring strategy."

Pierre Antebi from The Network noted, “The synergies between Appcast and The Network are significant. We’ve created a single point of contact for a recruiter’s ultimate convenience; no matter where you need to recruit, The Network is your global expert.”

Forman concluded, “We’re thrilled to have been selected as The Network’s U.S. partner, and we look forward to helping US companies solve their global hiring challenges.”

To learn more about how Appcast can support international hiring efforts for employers, visit: https://appcast.io/product/solutions-for-international-hiring .

About The Network

The Network enables recruiters who have a global recruitment need to fill a wide range of job roles across different industry sectors worldwide. As a powerful alliance comprised of 138 countries and 60+ market-leading job boards, The Network serves as one solution for international hiring needs.