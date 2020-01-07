OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 7, 2020 AT 2:00 PM

Publishing of Outotec’s Financial Statements Review January-December 2019

Outotec’s Financial Statements Review January-December 2019 will be published on Thursday, February 6, 2020, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time. A teleconference hosted by CEO Markku Teräsvasara and CFO Jari Ålgars will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM.

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the confirmation code and numbers below. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec’s website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

Dial in numbers:

FI: +358 981 710 310

SE: +46 856 642 651

UK: +44 333 300 0804

US: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 92846691#



