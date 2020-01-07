Springfield, Mo. & Minneapolis, Minn., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) and the Colon Cancer Coalition announced today they are partnering to fund research at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. The research being funded addresses the alarming rise in colorectal cancer cases in those younger than age 50, looking at the differences in biology between young adult-onset colorectal cancer and older-onset colorectal cancer.

Dr. Lisa Boardman, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and a consultant in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, will expand a biobank (a type of biorepository that stores biological samples for use in research). The biobank will include both colorectal pre-cancer and cancer samples to better understand what leads the normal colon to transform into a polyp and, in some cases, progress to cancer.

“The trend lines showing the increase in colorectal cancer in young adults are alarming,” says Colon Cancer Coalition executive director Holly Anderson. “The research led by Dr. Boardman to recognize markers and identify risk factors will no doubt improve outcomes for young adults and the many diagnosed each year. The research offers some much-needed hope.”

The Ron and Martha Doornink Foundation provided a $150,000 contribution for this project to Fight CRC. The Colon Cancer Coalition matched $50,000, raised by Dan and Paula McQuillen, who lost their son, Sean, in 2011, at the young age of 34 following a stage IV colon cancer diagnosis and a brief 30-day fight. Mayo Clinic is the only medical facility that would consider treatment with his advanced-stage disease.

“Understanding why colon and rectal cancers are affecting young adults is a research priority for us,” said Fight CRC President Anjee Davis. “This is a preventable disease if you are screened, but for young adults facing colon and rectal cancer, in cases like Sean McQuillen, it requires us to understand the etiology of the disease and educate people about the signs and symptoms. Our board member Ron Doornink and his wife Martha share the loss of a loved one to this disease with the McQuillen family. Their gift to support this research is very meaningful.”

Dr. Boardman’s earlier research set the stage for this current project. Her findings indicated that there may be important differences in biology between colorectal cancer in young adults versus older adults.

“Because colorectal cancer and precancerous polyps are becoming more common in younger people who are not normally recommended to have colon cancer screening, it is important to identify markers that might improve our ability to identify which younger people are at risk for developing precancerous polyps and cancer,” said Dr. Boardman. “Through the support of Fight Colorectal Cancer and the Colon Cancer Coalition, we will continue our efforts to establish a pre-cancer biobank to support future studies on polyps in order to prolong health by preventing pre-malignancy in the colon.”

About Fight Colorectal Cancer

Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a leading patient-empowerment and advocacy organization in the United States, providing balanced and objective information on colon and rectal cancer research, treatment, and policy. We are relentless champions of hope, focused on funding promising, high-impact research endeavors while equipping advocates to influence legislation and policy for the collective good. Learn more at fightcrc.org.

About the Colon Cancer Coalition

The Colon Cancer Coalition is based in Minnesota and dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness of colorectal cancer. The organization’s signature Get Your Rear in Gear® and Tour de Tush® event series are volunteer-driven in communities throughout the United States. In 2019, the Colon Cancer Coalition has granted over $1 million dollars to local communities to build and sustain programs promoting early prevention, screening, as well as patient support efforts for those living with this disease. By making the words colon, colorectal and colonoscopy a part of the everyday language, we believe we can overcome the fear and decrease deaths from this largely preventable cancer. For more information visit ColonCancerCoalition.org.

