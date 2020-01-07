BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua’s ideaPoint, a leading provider of innovation management solutions, today has announced a partnership with SAS, the world leader in analytics. The partnership will provide to pharmaceutical companies and academic researchers the most robust clinical trial data sharing solution, with universal guest access to receive and combine data sets from a variety of platforms or individual companies.

Benefiting from this partnership, pharmaceutical companies, academic researchers, and statisticians can search thousands of available clinical studies and submit research proposals through ClinicalStudyDataRequest.com (CSDR), a consortium of 18 clinical study sponsors and funders. As the only platform with global access to a full suite of SAS® Analytics programs, it will significantly improve the end-to-end research experience by providing a complete data analysis platform with the most comprehensive set of analytics tools available. The one-stop-shop also offers ideaPoint software to evaluate and track all proposals, questions, and enquiries, and tools to report on metrics.

“Prior to this solution, data scientists were conducting research projects with clinical study data from a myriad of companies offering access to their data on different platforms,” said Scott Shaunessy, CEO of ideaPoint. “The researcher would have to make separate requests on each platform, conduct parallel research projects on each of them, and then try to consolidate the results, without being able to combine all of the data sets. With our new clinical trial data sharing solution, we’ve now solved this problem by allowing researchers to bring all of the data sets into one analysis platform. This offering will support better research outcomes and the advancement of human health.”

“SAS is committed to provide pharmaceutical sponsors a modern data transparency environment where academic researchers have the AI and analytics they need to generate new insights from individual patient-level data from completed clinical trials,” said Mark Lambrecht, Director of the Global Health and Life Sciences Practice at SAS. “With this collaboration, we are convinced that we strike the right balance of securing the patient’s right for privacy, anonymization and consent requirements, while allowing external researchers end-to-end capabilities to search and generate new clinical insights in a sustainable data analytics repository.”

As the first solution providers to enter the clinical trial data sharing space in 2013, ideaPoint and SAS continue to build on their innovative market leader legacy with CSDR. The clinical study data sharing platform consists of 18 sponsors including the most recent partnering of four major academic funders: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Medical Research Council and Wellcome Trust. The statistical technology and tools offered in this environment are a broad set of open source, proprietary and SAS analytical technologies that serve all the needs at no cost to academic and clinical researchers.

About ideaPoint

ideaPoint, an Anaqua product, is dedicated to providing clients with software solutions that help them repeatedly spot and seize the innovation and partnering opportunities that create growth through new products, new services and new business models. Since its launch in 2008, ideaPoint has delivered the software to transform and solidify innovation and strategic growth programs across global companies in science-based industries. For additional information, please visit Anaqua.com/products/ideapoint.



About ClinicalStudyDataRequest.com

ClinicalStudyDataRequest.com is the industry leader in global clinical trial data transparency. Its multi-Sponsor Request System provides a secure process for researchers to request access to global clinical trial data through a publicly available website. An Independent Review Panel reviews data requests received from external researchers. Access to clinical trial data provides opportunities to conduct further research that can help advance medical science and improve patient care. This helps ensure that data provided by research participants is used to maximum effect in the creation of knowledge and understanding.

Attachment

Amanda Hollis Anaqua 6173752626 ahollis@anaqua.com