RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D. will present a company overview at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 14, at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.
To access the live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors section of the G1 website. The webcast will be archived on the same page for 30 days following the event.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Trilaciclib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA; a rolling NDA submission for small cell lung cancer has begun and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 Therapeutics also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets.
G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.
Contact:
Jeff Macdonald
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com
G1 Therapeutics
Durham, North Carolina, UNITED STATES
