NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RhythmOne LLC, a Tremor International company, today launched a new set of self-serve tools for publishers to activate programmatic deals across connected TV (CTV), video and banner inventory via deal IDs — providing enhanced reporting and transparency to help maximize yield for their premium inventory. To access the tools, the company also launched its new Partner Hub for publishers — an enhanced online portal designed to help publishers more easily and effectively manage revenue earned through the RhythmOne supply-side platform (SSP).



RhythmOne’s self-serve tools are focused on helping publishers to take more control, through streamlining incurred fees and addressing supply fragmentation concerns by delivering value and advantages unique to the company’s SSP.

“RhythmOne is committed to the success of our partners,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer at RhythmOne. “Our goals are to arm them with tools that maximize their revenue generation potential, and provide a campaign platform that offers robust reporting and transparency to drive quality global demand, all at a very competitive fee structure.”

Meeting the High Demand for Private Marketplace Transactions

The launch of new self-serve tools and Partner Hub provides RhythmOne publishers with omnichannel demand, more controls to activate programmatic deals, and a more robust and easy-to-use interface for account management.

The RhythmOne Partner Hub enhances the company’s current PMP offering and helps support publisher self-serve campaign set-up/activation for programmatic direct PMP deals. Publishers with direct sales teams can now use the Partner Hub to package their premium inventory and transact directly with a buyer via a deal ID — allowing publishers to secure guaranteed revenue for inventory, reserve a fixed amount of impressions for only interested buyers, garner higher CPMs, gain more control over how their inventory is packaged (and what ads appear on their sites/apps), transact directly with buyers to set deal terms, and leverage RhythmOne’s advanced reporting to help optimize supply value.

Advertisers also benefit from programmatic direct deals in that they allow buyers to programmatically purchase a set amount of impressions with guaranteed access to a publisher’s premium inventory at a predetermined price. This helps to ensure that the buyer reaches their desired audience with desired targeting and knows where their ads are being displayed.

“We have multiple integrations with the RhythmOne SSP, and with the new self-serve tools, we’re now able to see these at login,” said Ken Ripley, Vice President of Sales at Newsy, The E.W. Scripps Company. “The enhanced UI of the Partner Hub gives us an easier experience and maximized efficiency across our supply chain.”

RhythmOne is also planning to support publisher self-serve campaign set-up and activation for programmatic preferred PMP deals, which will give publishers the ability to offer a buyer first right of refusal to premium inventory. Publishers are expected to have access to preferred deals in subsequent updates to the RhythmOne Partner Hub in Q1 2020.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd is a global leader in advertising technologies. It has three core divisions: Tremor Video (brand advertising), RhythmOne (media) and Taptica (performance advertising).

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of creative video intelligence — innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, in stream, in-app and private marketplaces.

RhythmOne drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its highly ranked programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners.

Tremor International Ltd is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the US and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, India and Latin America, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR).