LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) is pleased to announce that it has shipped its first cases of Sugarleaf by 7AC (“Sugarleaf”). In October 2019, Indiva announced that it had signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (“Supreme Cannabis”) (TSX:FIRE) (OTCQX:SPRWF) (FRA:53S1) to manufacture and distribute pre-rolls for Supreme Cannabis’ portfolio of brands from Indiva’s facility in London, Ontario. Sugarleaf’s rolled Jack Haze is the first product shipped under the Agreement.



Sugarleaf's rolled Jack Haze is available in 1-gram pre-rolled joints and is manufactured using wood cones with a folded in, flat tip. In the near future, Indiva will also manufacture pre-rolls for 7AC’s Jean Guy, Sensi Star and White Widow strains. More information on Sugarleaf can be found at https://www.sugarleafby7ac.ca/ .

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, oils, sprays and edible products and provides production, manufacturing and refinement services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Gems™, and other Powered by Indiva™ products through license agreements, partnerships and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on social media and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

