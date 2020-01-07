DENVER, COLORADO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company, today announced that Alicia Syrett has joined New Age as a newly appointed member of the Board of Directors effective January 6, 2020. Ms. Syrett intends to stand for election to the NewAge Board of Directors at its annual meeting to be held in May 2020.



Ms. Syrett brings more than 20 years of investment management experience to the NewAge Board and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Pantegrion Capital, an investment management firm she founded in 2011. She is an accomplished author, speaker, and regular media personality on major cable and network news and financial programs.

Prior to Pantegrion, Ms. Syrett was the Chief Administrative Officer and Managing Director of Mount Kellett, a multi-billion dollar investment firm that was acquired by Fortress Investment Group. Between the years of 2002 and 2008 she served as a Director at HBK investments and as Chief Administrative Officer at Farallon Capital, one of the largest, multi-billion dollar hedge funds. She began her career at Donaldson, Lufkin, & Jenrette in Investment Banking. Ms. Syrett currently serves on the boards of the New York Tech Alliance and Enerknol, an innovative energy policy and data analytics company.

She earned a Master in Business Administration, graduating with distinction, from both the Columbia Business School and the London Business School, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

“Alicia’s significant expertise in both investment management and human resources will be extremely beneficial to the Company, and highly complementary to the backgrounds of the other Board Directors,” commented Brent Willis, Chief Executive of NewAge. “Her depth of media experience will be a tremendous asset to our board as we work to improve our media approach, strengthen our brand and improve our story for investors to better understand the power and potential of the Company. We are thrilled for her to join us in our mission to inspire and educate the planet to “Live Healthy.”

Commenting on her joining NewAge, Syrett stated: “I’m excited to join the incredible team at New Age and bring significant value to the Company, helping support them in their purpose, and drive further value for NewAge’s shareholders as we continue to communicate the Company’s potential and execute on our initiatives. NewAge’s management has developed a powerful global operation and an outstanding portfolio of healthy products over the last three years and I look forward to helping further position the Company for transformative growth and significant value creation in the near and long term.”

Ms. Syrett will serve on the Audit and Compensation committees of the Board.

