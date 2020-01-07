CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizant, a trusted leader in Information Technology (IT) modernization, DevOps automation, agile transformation, and identity and access management solutions, was one of only twenty companies selected to support the Air Force’s $13.4B Small Business Enterprise Applications Solutions (SBEAS) program. SBEAS is the replacement Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) vehicle for Application Solutions Small Business currently in use via Network-Centric Solutions 2 (NETCENTS-2). With 217 proposals submitted by industry, Citizant demonstrated transformational strategic capabilities that led to their inclusion in this new, 10-year IDIQ vehicle.

Under SBEAS, Citizant will provide a wide range of services and solutions across the entire IT lifecycle to include software development, operations and maintenance, test and test automation, cybersecurity, configuration management, requirements management, Agile transformation, and DevSecOps. As a prime contractor with a 16-year commitment to quality, Citizant will leverage its ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 (Services and Development), to provide the Air Force with high-levels of service quality, continuous process improvement, and data-driven results.

“Citizant is honored to have been selected to support this very important program for the U.S. Air Force,” said David Romola, Citizant senior vice president of operations. “Our staff excels at helping customers achieve time-sensitive, mission‐critical business goals and objectives. We have deep expertise across a wide range of IT services, methodologies, and solutions to support the Air Force’s multi-modal IT environment.”

“SBEAS is a major contract win for Citizant and allows us to once again provide high-quality services and solutions to the U.S. Air Force,” said Alba M. Alemán, Citizant CEO. “We are proud to serve the Air Force mission and look forward to working collaboratively with our industry partners to deliver optimal technology solutions that enhance transformational capabilities.”

