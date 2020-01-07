MESA, Ariz., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda ® (OTCMKTS:IVDA), worldwide provider of IvedaAI™ intelligent video search technology, IoT (Internet of Things) platform with smart devices and the Sentir ® cloud-based video surveillance platform, today announced the appointment of Sid Sung as the Company’s new president.



“I welcome the New Year with Sid at my side as we embark on a new era for Iveda, facilitating the digital transformation of cities and organizations worldwide,” said David Ly, founder and CEO of Iveda. “I’ve been working with Sid for the past year aligning suppliers and cultivating IoT opportunities. His decision to officially join Iveda as part of our executive team couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Sung’s expertise spans high-growth verticals such as home automation, security products, energy management, Machine to Machine (M2M), industrial IoT (IIoT), smart cities and broadband access technologies that include ACS (Auto Configuration Systems). For more than 25 years, Sung has been leading successful, high-visibility technology projects for telecommunications companies and emerging service providers. He has been an advocate and a leader in the IoT revolution.

“I’ve admired the worldwide relationships and robust sales channels that Iveda has built over the years,” said Sid Sung. “My roots are in the development and delivery of intelligent interconnected technologies and my core expertise is in Smart City and digital transformation. Iveda has given me the opportunity to lead their outstanding team for successful deployments of these next-generation technologies.”

Sung was president at People Power China from 2017 until joining Iveda. He has also been on the board of directors of People Power China since 2015 and will continue to serve as a board advisor. Under Sung’s guidance, Iveda recently announced an IoT collaboration with People Power for senior care monitoring solutions .

Since 2014, Sung has also been board advisor of Twoway Communications, focusing on the development and deployment of IoT, M2M, smart city/community and connected home solutions. He will continue to serve in this capacity. Late last year, Sung facilitated Iveda’s signing of a memo of understanding with Twoway Communications. The company will distribute IvedaAI to its sales channels and expand its presence in Iveda’s existing markets.

Sung cofounded Connected IO in 2013 and served as COO until 2017. The company specializes in M2M applications and has partnered with leading telecommunications companies including Verizon Wireless.

Previously, Sung was Vice President at Lite-On Technology from 2012 to 2013, where he managed IoT solutions for connected home and M2M for IIoT. Sung participated in global utility smart grid trial programs with next-generation energy products including multiple radio frequency gateways and sensors, guiding them to successful development and deployment.

From 2007 to 2010, Sung was general manager for SMC Networks. As general manager, he spearheaded many initiatives in North America’s telecommunications broadband expansion with ACS TR69 deployment. Starting with delivering his first cloud-based solution for Sprint Canada in 2003, Sung continued to succeed in delivering broadband-enabled applications (BBEA) for home security service providers, including 4Home (acquired by Motorola) and uControl (merged with iControl). During his tenure, Sung led revenue growth from $24M to $100M.

In 1994, Sung founded a telecommunications equipment design and manufacturing company Alpha Telecom to focus on ISDN CPE solutions. As chief executive officer, he forged partnerships and developed solutions for global telecommunications equipment manufacturing (TEM) companies including Alcatel-Lucent, Nortel and Siemens.

“I look forward to working with Iveda’s executive team to drive our digital transformation and Smart City initiatives across all of Iveda’s domestic and international markets,” said Sung.

Sung earned a bachelor’s degree in Atmospheric Science at National Taiwan University and a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Alabama Huntsville.

