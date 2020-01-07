Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global 5G Chipset (ICs) and Devices Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Issues Addressed

When will 5G chipset evolve into a significant market?

How will the 5G chipset market grow till 2025?

Which end-user verticals are key for the growth of 5G chipsets?

What is the competitive landscape in the 5G chipset market?

What are the emerging applications and verticals that the 5G chipset could capitalize on?

Wireless telecommunication operators globally face growth challenges due to rising operating costs, and technical challenges attributed to customer acquisition and retention.

To overcome the scenario, mobile network operators (MNOs) constantly invest in technology and collaborate with participants in the value chain to accelerate innovation. As a result, the 5G (fifth generation) network technology that has been in development over the past decade had progressed significantly to achieve 3GPP compliance and meet designated standards for connection reliability, data rates and latency.



5G communication technology is designed to operate in sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency range, with a bandwidth of 100 MHz, data rates in Gbps, connection reliability of 99.99% to 99.9999% and latency in the sub-5 millisecond range.



The core techniques that enable 5G to achieve the above benchmarks include higher baseband processing capability, massive-MIMO, beamforming and beamsteering capability of the network elements and user equipment. The realization of each of these techniques depends on advancements in semiconductors that increasingly play a significant role in the technology evolution.



Hence this study is focused on understanding the 5G chipset market that includes baseband chipset/modem integrated system on chips (SoCs), Radio Frequency (RF) Integrated Circuits (RF ICs), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) such as the antenna ICs that build the core 5G technology. The study aims to uncover the potential of 5G-enabling chipsets that will witness first wave of commercialization through network deployments in base transceiver station radio access network (BTS RAN), small cells and smartphones.



Telecom operators, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), semiconductor companies and other participants in the 5G value chain view that the technology will proliferate more business opportunities in addition to the traditional network coverage. As connected devices and sensors proliferate, several verticals will integrate data intelligence to improve their business efficiency. Hence, 5G chipset suppliers will also be able to leverage on the growth from other verticals such as automotive, healthcare, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), retail and much more. This study also covers the potential and strategic growth imperatives through varied applications for 5G chipset suppliers.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Suppliers

CEO's Perspective

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

3. 5G Vendor Landscape



4. 5G Network Technology Basics

Communication Network Technology Evolution

Comparison of Benchmark Parameters

Benchmark Parameters Explanation

4G Network Topology

5G Network Topology

Explanation of Core 5G Technologies

5. Drivers and Restraints - Total 5G Chipset and Devices Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

6. 5G vs Wi Fi 6



7. 6G Timeline

Vision 2030 - A Transformative Experience Through 6G

8. Market Forecast

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type

Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical

9. Regional Hotspots

Regional Hotspots - 5G Deployments

Vertical Market Analysis - 5G Smartphone Segment

Volume Shipment Forecast

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by ASP

Percent Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type

Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Product Portfolio of Smartphone 5G Chipsets

Competitive Landscape

10. Vertical Market Analysis - 5G Small Cell Equipment Segment

Volume Shipment Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type

Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Product Portfolio of Small Cell Equipment 5G Chipsets

Competitive Landscape

11. Vertical Market Analysis - 5G BTS RAN Segment

Volume Shipment Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type

Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Product Portfolio of BTS RAN 5G Chipsets

Competitive Landscape

12. Vertical Market Analysis - 5G Others Segment

Volume Shipment Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type

Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Product Portfolio of Smartphone 5G Chipsets

Competitive Landscape

13. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends/Factors Impacting the 5G Chipset Market

14. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

Growth Pipeline

15. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Industrial IoT: Smart Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2 - Industrial IoT: Predictive Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 3 - Healthcare IoT

Growth Opportunity 4 - Autonomous Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 5 - Fleet Management

Growth Opportunity 6 - Retail

Growth Opportunity 7 - Public Safety

Growth Opportunity 8 - Smart Traffic Signals

Growth Opportunity 9 - Agriculture

Growth Opportunity 10 - AR/VR Gaming Headsets

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Network Requirement Analysis for Growth Applications

16. Competitor Profiling

Competitor Profile - Qualcomm

Competitor Profile - Qorvo

Competitor Profile - MediaTek

Competitor Profile - Anokiwave

Competitor Profile - Nokia

17. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Growth Opportunities Matrix by Application

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-10 - Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities Matrix

