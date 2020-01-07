Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading retail software technology company, and News America Marketing (NAM), the premier marketing services company in the U.S. and Canada, have signed a partnership agreement to jointly deliver advanced digital in-store media analytics to retailers and brand marketers.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights.

“We're excited to be a key technology partner for News America Marketing, providing data analytics that help NAM and its clients better understand shopper engagement with innovative, in-store digital tools," said Jay Hutton, VSBLTY founder & CEO. “We're proud to join NAM’s ecosystem of innovative partners to bring significant new value to shoppers, marketers and retailers in North America,” Hutton added.

VSBLTY’s proprietary software platform, DataCaptor™, uses advanced optics and sensors to provide objective, real-time, qualitative measurements and analysis in retail and other public spaces based on consumer traffic, engagement level, dwell time, location and brand interaction at the point of purchase.

“Together, with partners like VSBLTY, we are spearheading the next-generation of innovation for in-store media solutions,” said Tracey Koller, NAM Chief Retail & Merchandising Officer. “This is a great example of the collaborative ecosystem of industry players NAM is cultivating and bringing to the marketplace in order to deliver the highest-quality, connected, meaningful and loyalty-inducing experiences to shoppers,” she added.

NAM has a longstanding history of activating retailer audiences through in-store signage. Today, advancements in technology and data analytics are enhancing the way marketers and retailers can effectively engage consumers and deliver the most contextually-relevant messages and incentives inside the physical store and beyond. “We believe, over time, this will transform retail stores into the next mass medium for advertisers to reach and influence their target audiences,” added Koller.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About News America Marketing (newsamerica.com )

News America Marketing (NAM) is the premier marketing partner of some of the world’s most well-known brands, and its broad network of shopper media, incentive platforms and custom merchandising services influences the purchasing decisions of online and offline shoppers across the U.S. and Canada. News America Marketing’s solutions are available via multiple distribution channels, including publications, in stores and online, primarily under the SmartSource brand name and through the Checkout 51 mobile application. News America Marketing, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp. (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

