This report highlights the ongoing clinical advancement in cancer organoids & helps to identify the application of organoids platform across multiple cancers in order to develop more personalized cancer therapy & drug screening.



Report Highlights

Application of Organoids by Cancer Therapeutic

CRISPR-Cas9 Potential Applications in Cancer Organoids

Cancer Organoid Market Opportunity Assessment: >US$ 400 Million

Clinical Trials Registered under Cancer Organoids

Personalized Cancer Therapy Using Cancer Organoids

Joint Ventures to Accelerate Drug Discovery through Organoids

The development of cancer organoids has transformed the widespread adoption of the traditional 2D cell lines in the research community. The technology of cancer organoids holds a significant potential to study variety of areas such as cancer disease pathology, cancer biology, precision medicine, drug development, drug testing and drug efficacy testing. For the mentioned areas, cancer organoid technology constitutes tremendous informative complimentary approaches to the already available two-dimensional culture method and animal model system.



On an average, the development of organoid culture represents a novel technology for studying human disease and human development. The ability of the organoids to resemble the original human tissue, form the correct type of cell and to perform the specific functions of the tissues helps in gaining the confidence of working on human cancer organoids and for the development of treatments against human cancers.

Cancer organoids faithfully recapitulate the different aspects of tissue composition, function and architecture ex vivo and by doing so they set a great example of an advanced technology that comes with the possibility of opening up and identifying novel therapeutics strategies in personalizing the human disease model.



The Organoid Technology Has the Advantage of Predicting the Accurate Response Than Any Other 2D Cell Culture Models Available - It Carries Better Capacity to Unravel the Heterogeneity Within Individual Patients and is Combined With High Throughput Screening Technology Than the Xenografts Model



All this advancement should enable the cancer organoid technology to develop its place at the top and marking itself as an important tool in predicting the response of the cancer patients towards cancer treatment in the future. Till now, majority of the cancer organoids have been generated for adenocarcinomas and very less organoids are currently available for the squamous cell carcinomas. Since the development of cancer organoids from the cancer tumors in vivo, it has opened up new avenues for the investigation and identification of new drugs and treatments.



As organoids can be developed from various types of cancer, therefore it offers a great potential towards investigating treatment responses in the patient personally and therefore is expected to provide a better insight into the precision medicine in the future.



For future research, organoid technology is expected to present a crucial position and it is undoubtedly successful in revolutionizing the technical, preclinical and clinical techniques adapted in the laboratories. The technology of developing a complete organ in vitro from small amount of cells is considered as groundbreaking as the discovery of antibiotics, vaccines and chemotherapy in the fight against different human diseases. The technology requires few years and some advancement, to be dominant over the other available technologies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction to Organoids

1.1 Organoids

1.2 History of the Development

1.3 Timeline for Patient Derived Tumor Organoid (PDTO) Development



2. Cancer Organoids: Promising Tool for Cancer Biologists

2.1 Cancer Organoids Revealing the Cancer Dynamics

2.2 Cancer Organoids: An Intermediate Platform for Targeted Therapy



3. Human Cancer Modeling

3.1 Growth Factors & Small Molecule Inhibitors Applied In Organoid Cultures

3.2 Culture Systems of Multiple Tumoroids

3.3 Human Organoid Protocol

3.4 Extraction Methods for Initiating an Organoid Generation

3.4.1 Biopsy

3.4.2 Surgery



4. Establishment of Cancer Organoids

4.1 In-vitro Establishment of Stomach Cancer Organoid Cancer

4.2 Invasion of In-Vivo Mutations in In-Vitro Organoid Model of Intestinal Cancer

4.3 Expansion of Liver Cancer Organoids in the Laboratories

4.4 In- Vitro Modeling of Pancreatic Cancer Organoid

4.5 Transformation of Breast Cancer Cells into Organoids

4.6 3D Organoid Model Generation for Bladder Cancer

4.7 Obtaining In-Vitro Model of In-Vivo Prostate Cancer

4.8 Miniature Organ Development from the In-Vivo Ovarian Cancer Cells

4.9 Creation of In-Vivo Esophageal Cancer as an In-Vitro Organoid Model



5. Cancer Organoids & Other Laboratory Techniques to Assess Treatment Responses

5.1 Cell Lines

5.2 Patient-Derived Xenografts

5.3 Organotypic Tissue Slice Culture

5.4 Cancer Organoids: Marking a New Territory



6. Tumors Organoids Accelerating Cancer Treatment

6.1 Cancer Epidemic & Pre-Screening

6.2 Cancer Organoids Predicting Tumor Responses



7. Advantages of Cancer Organoids

7.1 Reduction in Experimental Complexity Through Cancer Organoids Models

7.2 Similar Genetic Representation between the Organoid & Parent Tumor Organ

7.3 Cancer Organoid Models Predicting the Response of Cancer Treatment

7.4 Cancer Organoid Models Retaining the Phenotype of Parent Organ after Development

7.5 Cancer Organoid Models Supporting Biomarker Profiling in Cancer Research



8. Cancer Organoids: Advanced Research & Therapeutic Potential

8.1 Cancer Organoids: Revolutionizing Novel Anti-Cancer Drug Testing Methodology

8.2 Mini-Organ Toxicity Demonstration by Cancer Organoids

8.3 Pharmacokinetics & Pharmacodynamics Analysis Enabled by Cancer Organoids

8.4 Cancer Organoids: Innovations in Drug Development Method

8.5 Cancer Organoids as a Potential Platform for Personalized Cancer Therapy



9. Organoid Development Transforming Basic Medical Research

9.1 Organoids Advancement in Organ Replacement

9.2 Analyzing Gene Therapy on Organoids

9.3 Organoids for Cell Therapy Analysis



10. Post-Model Generation Screening of Cancer Organoids

10.1 Identical Genetic Characteristics between Cancer Organoid & Parent Organ

10.2 Maintaining the Histology of Cancer Organ Tissues

10.3 Tumorigenic Characteristic Screening of Cancer Organoids



11. Patient-Derived Tumor Organoids & its Achievement in Medical Research

11.1 Translational Application of Cancer organoid Models

11.2 Cancer Organoids Promoting Oncogenic Mutation Study

11.3 Integration of the Microenvironment Induced by Cancer Organoids



12. CRISPR-Cas9 Potential Applications in Cancer Organoids

12.1 CRISPR-Cas9: A Promising Gene Editing Technology

12.2 CRISPR-Cas9 Mediated Cancer Organoid Technology

12.3 CRISPR Based Gene Edited Organoids Recapitulating Cancer Mutations



13. Organoids for the Study of Pancreatic Cancer

13.1 Human Endocrine & Exocrine Cancer Pancreatic 3D Model to Transform Cancer Treatment

13.2 Development of Pancreas 3D Cancer Organoid System

13.3 Applications of 3D Pancreatic Organoid Culture

13.3.1 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid & Genetic Implementation

13.3.2 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid & the Inner Environment Benefits

13.3.3 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid Model for Drug Toxicity Screening

13.3.4 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid Provoking Personalized Therapy



14. Organoids for the Study of Stomach Cancer

14.1 Development of Stomach Cancer Organoid Culture

14.2 High-Throughput Screening with Stomach Cancer Organoid 3D Model

14.2.1 Tumorigenesis with Stomach Cancer Organoids

14.2.2 Stomach Cancer Organoids Screening Drug Sensitivity

14.2.3 Developing Stomach Cancer Biobanks for Drug Screening

14.2.4 Stomach Cancer Organoids for Personalizing Therapy



15. Three-Dimensional Culture of Liver Organoid in Cancer Biology

15.1 Development of Liver Organoids

15.2 Progress & Potential of Organoid Towards Liver Cancer

15.2.1 Liver Cancer Organoids as a New Model for Improving Drug Screening

15.2.2 Primary Liver Cancer Organoids for Novel Drug Discovery

15.2.3 Primary Liver Cancer Organoids Creating the Living Biobank for the Future Therapeutic Challenges

15.2.4 Primary Liver Cancer Organoids Transforming Personalized Therapy



16. Advanced Development of Breast Cancer Organoids

16.1 Organoid Technology to Transform Breast Cancer Modeling & Development

16.2 An Organoid Approach Marking Breast Cancer Therapeutic Research

16.2.1 Breast Cancer Organoids in Drug Development & Expansion

16.2.2 Breast Cancer Organoids: An in-vitro Model for Cancer Biomarker Discovery

16.2.3 Breast Cancer Organoids as a Powerful Resource for Personalized Therapy



17. Kidney Cancer Organoids for Cancer Research & Therapeutic Challenges

17.1 Kidney Cancer Organoids: Developmental Approach & Characteristics Analysis

17.2 Organoid Technology & its Applications in Treating Kidney Cancer

17.2.1 Kidney Cancer Organoids Actively Participating in the Pre-Clinical & Clinical Trials

17.2.2 Validation of Cancer Biomarkers by Kidney Cancer Organoids in Drug Development



18. Organoids for the Development of Lung Cancer

18.1 Generation of Lung Cancer Organoid from Lungs Tissue

18.2 Lung Cancer Organoids: A Novel 3D Platform for Therapeutic Research

18.2.1 Lung Cancer Organoids for Therapeutic Screening & Cancer Research

18.2.2 Organoids Re-Creating the Treatment for Lung Cancer



19. Ovarian Cancer Organoids & its role in Therapeutic Advancement

19.1 Organoid Model Recapitulating Human Ovarian Cancer

19.2 Validation of Potential Benefits Received from Patient-Derived Ovarian Cancer Organoid Model

19.2.1 Editing of Oncogenes in the Patient Derived Ovarian Cancer Organoids

19.2.2 Screening & Drug Testing on Human Ovarian Cancer Organoid Model

19.2.3 Ovarian Cancer Organoids in Modeling the Ovarian Cancer Development & Progression



20. An Organoid Platform for Oncological Research in Bladder Cancer

20.1 Establishment of High-Resolution 3D Organoid Model for Bladder Cancer

20.2 Efficient Use of 3D Bladder Cancer Organoids in Oncology Landscape

20.2.1 3D Bladder Cancer Organoids at an Uprising Scale for Drug Discovery

20.2.2 Testing & Screening of Drugs using Bladder Cancer Organoids

20.2.3 Patient-Derived Bladder Cancer Organoids Predicting Response to Various Cancer Treatments



21. Human Primary Head & Neck Cancer: An Organoid Approach for In-depth Clinical Research

21.1 Generation & Culture of 3D Head & Neck Cancer Organoids

21.2 Patient-Derived Head & Neck Cancer Organoids Re-defining the Cancer Research

21.2.1 Broad Activity of Head & Neck Cancer Organoids towards Cancer Modeling

21.2.2 Transformation of Drug Development & Drug Efficacy Strategies in Head & Neck Cancer using Organoid Technology



22. Living Biobanks of Cancer Organoids Representing Histopathological Diversity

22.1 The Potential of Living Biobank towards Precision Medicine

22.2 Living Bio-banking Strategy Offering Novel Therapeutics for Basic & Advanced Cancer Research



23. Drivers & Challenges Associated with Cancer Organoids

23.1 Drivers Witnessing the Growth of Cancer Organoid Technology

23.2 Challenges Concerning the Growth of Cancer Organoids



24. Future Directions of Organoids in Cancer Research



25. Strategic Joint Ventures by Pharma Companies to Accelerate Drug Discovery through Organoids

25.1 Expanded Breast Cancer Organoids License Agreement between Cellesce & Hubrecht Organoid Technology

25.2 Pre-Clinical Anti-Cancer Drug Development between HUB Organoid Technology & Crown Biosciences

25.3 SEngine's & Atomwise's New Joint Venture to Boost Drug Discovery through Organoids



26. Clinical Trials Registered under Cancer Organoids

26.1 Lung Cancer

26.1.1 Clinical Trial - Patient-Derived Organoids of Lung Cancer to Test Drug Responses

26.1.2 Clinical Trial - Patient-Derived Organoid Model & Circulating Tumor Cell for Treatment Responses of Lung Cancer

26.1.3 Clinical Trial - Drug Sensitivity Correlation between Patient-Derived Organoid Model & Clinical Responses in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

26.2 Breast Cancer

26.2.1 Clinical Trial - Clinical Study on Drug Sensitivity Verification or Prediction for Breast Cancer by Patient-Derived Organoid Model

26.3 Pancreatic Cancer

26.3.1 Clinical Trial - Drug Screening of Pancreatic Cancer Organoids Developed from EUS-FNA Guided Biopsy Tissues

26.4 Esophageal Cancer

26.4.1 Clinical Trial - Chemoradioresistnace in Prospectively Isolated Cancer Stem Cells in Esophageal Cancer - Organoid: RARE STEM Organoid



27. Current Market Scenario of Cancer Organoid Technology

27.1 Market Trends

27.2 Market Overview

27.2.1 North America

27.2.2 Europe

27.2.3 Asia-Pacific



28. Competitive Landscape

28.1 Cellesce

28.2 MIMETAS

28.3 Hubrecht Organoid Technology

28.4 Crown Biosciences

28.5 Atomwise

28.6 STEMCELL Technologies

28.7 Qgel

28.8 OcellO

28.9 DefiniGEN



