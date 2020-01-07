MUMBAI, India, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that its joint venture with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Asia’s oldest exchange, has received formal approval for Certificate of Registration to act as a direct insurance broker (Life and General) under the IRDAI (Insurers Brokers) Regulations, 2018. The venture, branded as BSE-Ebix Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd., will enable distribution outlets, wealth management advisors, Point of Sale Persons (PoSPs) to sell life and non-life insurance products.



BSE-Ebix confirmed that it will soon announce a formal date for the go-live date of its distribution franchise. BSE-Ebix aims to offer numerous choices to customers, besides reaching to remote villages across India to access these products. The venture will make use of the reach of both BSE and EbixCash that spans over 3 lakh outlets across the country, and shall cover the entire insurance lifecycle from customer relationship management, agency management, multi-quoting, underwriting, policy creation, claims filing and settlement to back-end insurance policy administration.

BSE is India’s leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualized entity, with a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange- Deutsche Bourse, as a strategic partner.

EbixCash is the Indian subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. that today transacts $18 Billion in Gross merchandise value (GMV) on its platforms, besides being an end-to-end services market leader in the financial exchange industry.

About BSE

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & now the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

BSE also has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that has been highly successful. BSE also has a dedicated MF distribution platform BSE StAR MF which is India Largest Mutual Funds Distribution Infrastructure. On October 1, 2018, BSE launched commodity derivatives trading in Gold, Silver, Copper , Oman Crude Oil Guar Gum , Guar Seeds & Turmeric .

BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSE’s systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments.

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, acts as the central counterparty to all trades executed on the BSE trading platform and provides full novation, guaranteeing the settlement of all bonafide trades executed. BSE Institute Ltd, another fully owned subsidiary of BSE runs one of the most respected capital market educational institutes in the country. Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL), associate company of BSE, is one of the two Depositories in India.

BSE has set up an Investor Protection Fund (IPF) on July 10, 1986 to meet the claims of investors against defaulter Members, in accordance with the Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. BSE Investor Protection Fund is responsible for creating Capital markets related awareness among the investor community in India.

About Ebix

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

Contact:

Darren Joseph

IR@ebix.com or +1 678 281 2027

David Collins or Chris Eddy

Catalyst Global + 1 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com