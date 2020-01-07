New York, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockWorks Group (BWG) today announced that on Feb. 10 it will be convening Digital Asset Summit (DAS): London, the first institutionally-focused digital asset conference to take place in London. A follow-up to BWG’s sold out DAS: Markets conference in New York, DAS: London will bring together buy-side investors, crypto fund managers, crypto technologists, sell-side institutions, venture capitalists and other industry professionals to share and understand the current issues related to the institutionalization of the digital asset class.

BWG’s DAS conference series is consistently successful because it delivers the highest caliber of content and insight among many of the biggest names and smartest minds in the space. DAS: London will enable attendees to expand their knowledge of the digital asset ecosystem and to network with a marquis roster of participants, including BNY Mellon, French public investment bank Bpifrance, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, ING, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and more.

“London is the world’s second most active financial market center for the issuance, trading, custody and settlement of digital assets,” says Michael Ippolito, co-founder at BlockWorks Group. “We look forward to bringing our industry-leading conference series to this thriving market center to continue fostering the growth of this rapidly maturing market segment.”

Unlike other crypto conferences, DAS: London’s invitation-only panels are comprised of industry experts who offer deep insight into the digital asset ecosystem. The opportunity to learn from leading global financial institutions and digital asset innovators in one place cannot be found anywhere else.



Featured sessions will include:

Tokenization – Moving Real World Assets onto The Blockchain

Moving Size – Finding Liquidity in Crypto Markets

Challenges in Market Structure – Regulatory Clarity, Banking and Credit

The Rise of Prime Brokerage and Its Impact on the Institutional Trading Landscape

Custody – What Are Institutional Investors Looking For?

The Old Guard Versus New Blood: How Will Banks Interact with Crypto Markets

“London is widely regarded as one of the world's leading financial hubs and enjoys this same distinction in the digital asset ecosystem,” says Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer for CoinShares, a DAS: London founding sponsor. “We’re pleased to see BlockWorks bring their expertise in event production and media to this market to produce a high-caliber event for institutional participants, and to help further cement London’s status as a leader in financial innovation.”

In addition to CoinShares, DAS: London founding sponsors include Cambrial Capital and Fabric Ventures. Diamond sponsor includes BitGo; Platinum sponsors include Algorand, Copper, Crypto.com, Curv, Fidelity Digital Assets, Fireblocks, Ledger and Nexo. Gold sponsors include Forefront Communications, Lacero, LMAX Digital, Trustology, Unbound Tech and The Sun Fintech.

Other participating companies include BNY Mellon, Bpifrance, B2C2, Citi, Coinbase, Deutsche Börse, GSR, HSBC, ING, London Stock Exchange Group, State Street and University of Cambridge. Industry partners include Multichain Asset Managers Association and the Oxford Blockchain Foundation. Media Partners include Cointelegraph, Block Social, Brave New Coin, AMB Crypto, Guerilla Buzz and more.



BlockWorks Group (https://blockworksgroup.io/) is an events and media production company that helps educate investment professionals on digital assets. BWG helps bridge the gap between the traditional financial ecosystem and blockchain by hosting events and providing quality content for asset managers, family offices, and financial service professionals.



