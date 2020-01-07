NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Fran Horowitz will be presenting at the ICR Conference 2020 held at the Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM, ET.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the general public on the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://corporate.abercrombie.com at approximately 9:00 AM, ET on Monday, January 13, 2020. An online audio archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids through three renowned brands. For more than 125 years, the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand has outfitted innovators, explorers and entrepreneurs. Today, the brand reflects the updated attitude of the modern customer, while remaining true to its heritage of creating expertly crafted products with an effortless, American style. The Hollister brand epitomizes liberating the carefree spirit of an endless California summer for the teen market. abercrombie kids creates smart, playful apparel for children ages 5-14, celebrating the wide-eyed wonder of childhood.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. The company operates over 850 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com and www.hollisterco.com.