EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, January 23, 2020.



Midland States Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 24, 2020 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, January 24, 2020

Time: 7:30 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 6894396

Telephone Replay (available through January 31, 2020): (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 6894396

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Midland State Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.11 billion and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.28 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank .

CONTACT:

Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321