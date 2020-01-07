SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telenav®, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV), a leading provider of connected car and location-based products and services, today announced that its management team will participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York on Wednesday, January 15.



Adeel Manzoor, Chief Financial Officer of Telenav, is scheduled to present at 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT. A live audio webcast and archived replay will be available on Telenav' s investor relations website at http://investor.telenav.com/.

Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go for people - before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, we enable our customers to deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based advertising, visit www.telenav.com.

