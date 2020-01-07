PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced that Bill Roeschlein has been named Interim Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 7, 2020. Mr. Roeschlein will report directly to Jay Freeland, Chairman of the Board and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company plans to initiate a search for a permanent CFO under the guidance and direction of Perceptron’s Board of Directors.



"Perceptron is a well-established brand in the global metrology market, one led by a first-class board of directors committed to maximizing shareholder value,” stated Bill Roeschlein, Interim Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Perceptron. “I am excited to join the management team as together we position the Company for its next phase of growth.”

“Bill is an outstanding talent, one whose experience as a former CFO of several publicly-traded technology companies position him as an ideal interim fit during this transitional period,” stated Jay Freeland, Chairman and Interim President and CEO of Perceptron. “At a strategic level, we remain focused on a combination of targeted sales growth and cost reductions throughout our organizational structure, the combination of which position us to drive margin expansion moving forward.”

Mr. Roeschlein has over 25 years of experience leading finance organizations at companies of all sizes. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Intermolecular until its recent acquisition by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Earlier, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Power Integrations and Selectica, Inc., both formerly listed public companies. He has also served in multiple finance leadership roles with other global companies. He started his career at Coopers & Lybrand after receiving his BA in Business from UCLA. Mr. Roeschlein also has an MBA from Cornell University.

