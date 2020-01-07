EDINBURG, Va., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ: SHEN) announces preliminary operating statistics for the fourth quarter and year-end 2019.



“We achieved our second consecutive quarter of record postpaid wireless gross and net postpaid additions in the fourth quarter 2019, driven in part by our network and distribution investments in the recently acquired Parkersburg expansion areas. We grew postpaid gross and net additions in 2019 by 24% and 142%, respectively, giving us strong sales momentum in our Wireless business as we enter 2020,” said President and CEO Christopher French “Our Cable and Wireline focus on increasing broadband penetration, together with the acquisition of Big Sandy Broadband, produced 11.3% year-over-year growth in cable broadband RGUs with broadband penetration increasing to 40.7% as of December 31, 2019. We continue to see the benefits of the recently completed DOCSIS 3.1 upgrades which have enabled 1 Gigabit download speeds across our footprint, while our new rate card and ongoing improvements in customer service and operations have significantly increased customer satisfaction and retention.”

WIRELESS December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Retail PCS subscribers – postpaid 844,194 795,176 Retail PCS subscribers – prepaid 274,012 258,704 Total PCS subscribers 1,118,206 1,053,880





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, WIRELESS 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross PCS subscriber additions – postpaid 71,830 54,517 235,953 190,334 Net PCS subscriber additions – postpaid 20,777 9,639 49,018 20,236 (1) Gross PCS subscriber additions – prepaid 39,352 38,225 152,098 150,662 Net PCS subscriber additions – prepaid 2,461 3,242 15,308 17,191 (1) PCS average monthly retail churn % – postpaid 2.05% 1.90% 1.92% 1.82% PCS average monthly retail churn % – prepaid 4.52% 4.55% 4.26% 4.45%

(1) Results exclude 38,343 postpaid and 15,691 prepaid subscribers acquired on February 1, 2018 in the Richmond Expansion Area.





CABLE AND WIRELINE December 31, 2019 (2) December 31, 2018 Cable (3) Wireline Total Cable Wireline Total Cable homes passed 189,762 16,500 206,262 185,119 16,500 201,619 Video RGUs 48,613 5,024 53,637 53,086 5,586 58,672 Penetration 25.6% 30.4%

26.0% 28.7% 33.9% 29.1%

Broadband RGUs 77,227 6,689 83,916 70,183 5,206 75,389 Penetration 40.7% 40.5%

40.7% 37.9% 31.6% 37.4%

Voice RGUs 24,152 7,213 31,365 23,810 5,664 29,474 Penetration 12.7% 43.7%

15.2%

12.9% 34.3% 14.6%

Total Cable RGUs 149,992 18,926 168,918 147,079 16,456 163,535





CABLE AND WIRELINE December 31, 2019 (2) December 31, 2018 Cable Wireline Total Cable Wireline Total Rural Local Exchange Carrier ("RLEC") RLEC homes passed — 25,495 25,495 — 25,457 25,457 RLEC RGUs Data RLEC — 7,797 7,797 — 9,104 9,104 Penetration — 30.6% 30.6% — 35.8% 35.8%

Voice RLEC — 14,332 14,332 — 15,698 15,698 Penetration — 56.2% 56.2% — 61.7% 61.7% Total RLEC RGUs — 22,129 22,129 — 24,802 24,802

(2) Homes passed are as of September 30, 2019.

(3) Excludes Glo Fiber results.





About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art network to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; cable video, internet and digital voice; fiber network and services; and regulated local and long distance telephone. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

