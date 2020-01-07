SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – With each passing decade, we see amazing advances in consumer technology. Just think of how cell phones, TVs and tablets have improved. Ten years ago, residential battery storage wasn’t an option, but it’s here and the technology is only getting better. These systems store a home’s self-generated solar power in a battery for use in the evening, when rooftop panels aren’t producing and utility rates are highest, or as backup power in case of a blackout. After closing the decade with record growth , the U.S. residential storage market is poised for takeoff in the 2020s.



California, which has long been the nation’s solar energy leader , is now leading the way with residential solar storage. So, what’s on the horizon for the Golden State in the 2020s?

One manufacturer that’s ready to meet California’s demand for home energy storage in the 2020s is San Diego’s own NeoVolta . Its NV14 system was recently named one of Solar Power World’s “ 2019 Top Solar Storage Products .” The NV14 was recognized for its safe, long-lasting battery, which uses lithium iron phosphate chemistry, and its high capacity of 14.4 kilowatt hours. This capacity is expandable to 24 kilowatt hours with a second battery system (no additional inverter needed). This feature will be available in mid-January 2020. The NV14 can connect with any residential solar installation—new or existing, AC or DC.

The NeoVolta NV14 is certified by the California Energy Commission . It has been approved by San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison and is being installed across Southern California. The system will be available in Northern California in mid-2020.

“Residential energy storage in California has a bright future,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “The new-build solar demand and the need for home resiliency will drive the market in the next decade. The NeoVolta NV14 system delivers superior safety and capacity, with low installation costs and a ten-year warranty. We look forward to the next decade of energy storage innovation.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

