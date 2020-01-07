HERNDON, Va., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) will issue its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings press release after close of market Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. EDT.
Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering pass code 2791557. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website (http://investor.mantech.com). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.
About ManTech International Corporation
ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.
ManTech-F
|Investor Relations
|Media
|Stephen Vather
|Jim Crawford
|VP, M&A and Investor Relations
|Executive Director, External Communications
|(703) 218-6093
|571-446-7550
|Stephen.Vather@ManTech.com
|James.Crawford2@ManTech.com
ManTech International Corporation
Herndon, Virginia, UNITED STATES
mantech_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: