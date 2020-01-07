SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData® , a leader in end-to-end analytics solutions, announced today that it extended its new Freemium tier pricing to more users via support of leading cloud data warehouses Snowflake and Big Query, along with the previously announced Amazon Redshift.



By offering freemium pricing, GoodData is leading the industry in making data analytics available to every company, large or small, in the cloud, on-premises, or both.

“As more data is created everywhere, companies need analytics in every part of their business to support their growth,” says GoodData CEO Roman Stanek. “With the GoodData platform, our users get the best of analytics, the best of data security, and out-of-the-box compliance with privacy regulations like the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.”

With new pricing tiers, GoodData offers companies more options to add analytics and business intelligence to their products. The freemium tier is offered at no cost. The “Growth” pricing tier starts at $20 per workspace per month for an unlimited number of users. Both tiers support Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Big Query.

“Every company, even small ones, benefit by being able to provide insights to all of their customers in real-time,” says Zdenek Svoboda, GoodData co-founder and VP of Platform. “With freemium and growth pricing tiers, GoodData delivers powerful data analytics to B2B ecosystems and supports their scale needs as companies grow.”

