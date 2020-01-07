GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) study revealed lifestyle intervention for those at risk for Type 2 diabetes reduced their risk by 58%. The “Eat Move Live” from Proactive MD, designed to support patients as they address these issues, has earned Preliminary Recognition status as a quality, evidence-based program from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Proactive MD, a leader in advanced primary care, passionately partners with clients and their employers to help people live healthier lives by reuniting physicians with the people they serve, removing obstacles to care and reducing costs. The company provides comprehensive wellness services, such as diagnostic testing, preventative medicine, chronic disease management and patient advocacy at employer-sponsored wellness centers. Patients also benefit from leading-edge proactive health and education programs like “Eat Move Live.”

“As the Director of the Division of Diabetes Translation, it is immensely gratifying to see the science of diabetes prevention being implemented to improve the public’s health,” said Dr. Ann Albright, director of the CDC Division of Diabetes Translation in a letter to Dr. Mark Kemble, Proactive MD’s executive vice president, Medical Affairs. “You and your colleagues should be extremely proud of this accomplishment. It is programs like yours that are turning the tide in the fight against the epidemic of type 2 diabetes,” she added in the letter.

Facilitated by Proactive MD's patient care team, including doctors, clinicians and patient advocates, “Eat Move Live” includes 16 weekly sessions and six monthly sessions. Program topics include tracking food intake, eating healthy on the go, being physically active, goal-setting for successful weight loss, managing stress, staying motivated and more.

“Diabetes prevention is daunting and complicated. To address our patients’ needs, our primary care physicians partnered with the CDC — the leading agency in the fight against diabetes — to design “Eat Move Live” and partner with patients to improve their health,” said Kemble. “A large portion of Proactive MD’s current patients are prediabetic or coping with diabetes, and we don’t want them slipping through cracks in the health care system. These patients are making significant lifestyle changes, and it is our privilege to guide and support them on their individual journeys.”

The CDC's Preliminary Recognition designation is bestowed upon programs that are deemed to be effectively delivering a quality, evidence-based agenda and have proven to be advancing toward CDC Full Recognition.

“Our patients’ needs don’t stop when they leave the doctor’s office, so neither do we. Dealing with a prediabetes diagnosis can be intimidating. We work hard to build trust with patients and come alongside them to be a dependable voice of expertise and encouragement throughout their journey,” said John Collier, Proactive MD’s CEO. “We know that the relationship between a patient and their doctor is one of the most powerful tools in health care. With programs like Eat Move Live, a practitioner can treat the whole person, not just their symptoms.”

To learn more about how Proactive MD puts patients first with programs like "Eat Move Live” program, please visit https://proactive-md.com/onsite-healthcare-for-patients/.





About Proactive MD

Patients and employers benefit from Proactive MD’s total health care and population health management solution, which offers advanced primary care health and on-site wellness centers at member companies. By elevating the standard of primary care and going above and beyond the typical boundaries of health care, Proactive MD meets each employee’s unique mental, emotional, social and physical needs. Proactive MD’s care model is built on the foundation of strong physician-patient relationships and on-site patient advocates, empowered by advanced population health insights, who personally guide and advise employees through the full health care system. Coupled with reduced-rate access to the nation’s leading specialists for complex and catastrophic diagnoses, the Proactive MD model removes obstacles to care, reduces risk and dramatically improves the quality of care for employees while simultaneously lowering health care costs for employers. For more information, please visit https://proactive-md.com.





###

Janelle Collins jcollins@mapr.agency 303-786-7000 303-818-6849