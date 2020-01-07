SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondas Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: ONDS), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc ., a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, announced today the completed deployment of the final phase of a three-phase pilot program for a leading North American Class 1 railroad. The railroad is using Ondas Networks’ standards-based FullMAX software-defined radio (SDR) platform for fixed and mobile data applications in multiple regions throughout the United States.



Railroad operators continue to implement new technologies and advanced applications designed to improve train operations and safety. These new technologies require more robust and flexible wireless data communications, creating demand for solutions that are both cost effective and can be integrated within existing infrastructure. Ondas Networks’ ability to maximize the utilization of valuable licensed radio spectrum, including the aggregation of non-adjacent radio frequencies, is a key enabler for these next generation applications. The Company’s FullMAX SDR platform is uniquely designed to meet the higher data throughput needs of advanced railroad operations.

The multi-phase, revenue-producing pilot program was designed to utilize 125 kHz of spectrum in the licensed 900 MHz frequency band, testing multiple data applications in connection with the project. The FullMAX SDR platform has demonstrated improved performance in terms of reliability, data throughput and latency - all relative to existing legacy network technologies - while operating over challenging terrain.

“Ondas Networks introduced its standards-based FullMAX SDR platform to the rail industry to facilitate a transition from existing purpose-built, frequency-specific networks to multi-purpose, high-speed, IP-based data networks,” said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Networks. “Many Class 1 railroads are planning extensive network upgrades over the next few years, creating an opportunity for Ondas Networks to provide significant value to rail business operations. We look forward to completing the pilot program and to planning for system deployments with this customer and other Class 1 railroads in 2020.”

To learn more about Ondas Networks and its rail applications, please visit www.ondas.com/transportation .

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets. The Company designs and manufactures its multi-patented, Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform for Mission Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications that require secure communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's SDR technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks’ SDR technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visit www.ondas.com , www.otcmarkets.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading “RISK FACTORS” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 19, 2019, and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Media Contact