Baltimore, MD, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG) Slinger Bag, a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has announced that it will be exhibiting at the 2020 Racquet & Paddle Sports Show this month at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando.

Taking place between January 21st – January 24th, the inaugural Racquet & Paddle Sports Show is a four-day exhibition designed to bring racquet sport professionals and industry leaders together for a unique future-focused, business-to-business event. During the event attendees will be given the chance to experience the best of the industry, making it the perfect place for Slinger Bag to showcase its inaugural product.

Tennis enthusiasts will be given the exciting opportunity to trial Slinger Bag’s revolutionary new Ball Launcher during the unique Demo Day - bringing the Slinger Bag to the wider tennis community for the first time.

Slinger Bag is the highly-anticipated portable ball launcher for tennis players of all ages and abilities. Set to revolutionise the tennis training market, Slinger Bag will unlock improvements in players games by being a versatile 24/7 playing partner that enables players to hone their skills through repetitive drills or work on their court fitness and agility whenever they need to.

Speaking on the brand’s hopes for the event, Slinger Bag CEO Mike Ballardie said: “The event provides a great opportunity to illustrate Slinger Bag’s capabilities to thousands of racquet and paddle industry professionals from around the world at a key period in our product development.”

“We are pleased to welcome Slinger Bag among the innovative brands showcasing what’s new and next at the 2020 Racquet & Paddle Sports Show,” added Racquet & Paddle Sports Show Event Director Elizabeth Reed. “The official launch of the event in 2020 promises exciting days filled with the latest products, trends and education to drive the business of racquet and paddle sports.”

To discover more, visit https://slingerbag.com



About The Racquet and Paddle Sports Show

The Racquet & Paddle Sports Show is a four-day experience designed to bring racquet sport professionals and industry leaders together for a unique future-focused business-to-business event to learn what's new and next. Co-located with the PGA Merchandise Show, attendees gather in Orlando to discover the latest trends and innovations in equipment, technology, court surface/construction and maintenance as well as apparel, accessories and footwear from leading and emerging brands—all in one place, at one time. www.racquetpaddlesportsshow.com

About Slinger Bag®

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in sales of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

