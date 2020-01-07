SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (“Super League” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leader in bringing live and digital esports entertainment and experiences directly to everyday gamers around the world, has been invited to present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held January 14-15, 2020, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, NY.



Super League is scheduled to present at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day. The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.superleague.com .

Super League CEO Ann Hand is also scheduled to participate in a panel at 12:50 p.m. Eastern time titled: “eSports in 2020.”

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham representative, or Super League’s investor relations team at SLG@gatewayir.com .

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a global leader in the mission to bring live and digital esports entertainment and experiences directly to the more than 2 billion everyday gamers around the world. The company operates premium city-vs-city amateur esports leagues, produces thousands of live competitive and social gaming events around the country, and publishes multiple forms of content celebrating the love of play on its websites and all major platforms including YouTube, Twitch and Instagram. Super League’s vibrant audience of players and viewers spans age groups, skill levels and game titles, including an avid community of Minecraft players on Minehut , highly engaged viewers across one of the largest social video networks in gaming through Framerate, and local communities that have developed through partnerships with high-profile venue owners such as Topgolf, Cinemark Theatres and numerous independent fast-casual restaurants. Super League also is becoming the primary consumer-facing brand on PCs in more than 600 gaming centers around the world through a partnership with ggCircuit, giving the company a daily global footprint on a true grassroots level. With firm conviction that gaming together is more fun than gaming alone, Super League provides players with a global competitive framework and engaging content designed to foster the long-term growth of esports.