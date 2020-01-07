RENO, Nev., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB™ line of extraction presses and technology, is excited to announce the release of its most recent podcast interview with Stockdaymedia.com. CEO Fred Angelopoulos joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.



Jolly began the interview by asking Angelopoulos for some background information about himself and the Company. “I’ve been in technology pretty much my whole life,” shared Angelopoulos. “I really wanted to take that experience and love for groundbreaking technology and migrate it to the emerging cannabis market.”

Jolly then commented on the Company’s flagship product, the ROSINBOMB™ M-60. Angelopoulos explained that the Company launched this product in the fall of 2019. “It really is the first product technology to deliver true 100 percent organic and solventless extraction for volume processing, the ROSINBOMB™ M-60 with Flow Channel Technology creates a pure and organic concentrate and in large batch production,” said Angelopoulos. “For the end user, the benefits of having a safe, clean, solventless organic product is a very big deal.”

The conversation continued to the vaping health concerns that exist on the market. Angelopoulos explained that the Company’s products address many of the health concerns that currently exist around vaping products and again highlighted the fact that all of the Rosinbomb products are 100 percent organic and solventless. He then expanded on the Company’s additional products, including the ROSINBOMB™ Rocket, which allows users to execute the extraction process at home. “It takes two minutes to go from flower to concentrate and you’re controlling and crafting your own extracts on your kitchen counter,” he added.

Angelopoulos elaborated on the cannabis’s industry’s immense growth, as well as its challenges particularly as it relates to varying regulations noting that Maverick is a product technology company with intellectual property and filed and granted patents on all products. "We’ve sold Rosinbomb products in all 50 states and 35 countries. It allows us to leverage the excitement and opportunities in this market without so much of the trepidation,” he stated, adding that the Company’s roots are as a developer of press and extraction technologies for the fruit and vegetable juicing market. “We were getting inquiries from people who were using our products to craft CBD and Cannabis extracts and the groundswell just built from there.” He then noted that the Company’s technology can be and is utilized for all types of organic extracts such as lavender oil and peanut oil.

“Where do we go from here?” asked Jolly. “We’re continuing to expand our channel and our distribution,” explained Angelopoulos, adding that the Company has partnered with Hawthorne Gardening, a division of Scott Miracle Gro, and that the company is expanding its distribution channel internationally. “If we can get more and more people in the world not just consuming organic solvent-free extracts, but processing them, that’s a payoff for all of us.” To close the interview, Fred shared his excitement for the Company’s growth and potential. “We believe we have exponential growth ahead of us.”

