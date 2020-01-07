WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primo Water Corporation (Nasdaq: PRMW), the leading provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers, today announced that management will present at the 2020 ICR Conference on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET.



The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available until Monday, January 27, 2020 on the investor relations section of Primo Water's website at http://ir.primowater.com under "Events and Presentations."

About Primo Water Corporation

Primo Water Corporation (Nasdaq: PRMW) is an environmentally and ethically responsible company with a purpose of inspiring healthier lives through better water. Primo is North America's leading single source provider of water dispensers, multi-gallon purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water. Primo’s Dispensers, Exchange and Refill products are available in over 45,000 retail locations and online throughout the United States and Canada. For more information and to learn more about Primo Water, please visit our website at www.primowater.com.

Contact:

Primo Water Corporation

David Mills, Chief Financial Officer

(336) 331-4000

ICR Inc.

Katie Turner

(646) 277-1228