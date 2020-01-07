GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today introduced a power management integrated circuit (PMIC) that expands the company’s portfolio of products for rapid in-vehicle charging of phones, tablets and laptops. Qorvo’s ACT4751M is the industry’s first AEC-Q100 qualified step-down, voltage-regulator IC dedicated to USB Type-C® Fast Charger applications.

David Briggs, senior director of Qorvo’s Programmable Power Management business, said, “The proliferation of connected car devices with advanced in-cabin infotainment systems demands more power ports at higher power levels. Qorvo’s AEC-Q100 qualified power IC, ACT4751M, is a unique and easy-to-use step-down product that features the smallest size and highest efficiency on the market.”

The ACT4751M meets all power requirements for USB Fast Charger applications, including the Power Delivery 3.0 Programmable Power Supply (USB PD 3.0 PPS) specification. Unlike competitive converter products, it integrates both the power and analog functions into a single power IC. This approach creates a complete USB Fast Charger solution when combined with a power delivery controller, reducing development time and BOM cost.

The self-contained, step-down ACT4751M operates up to 40V and has protection features that withstand up to 48V of load-dump events in demanding automotive environments. A step-down charger provides protection between the power source and the device to mediate differences in the voltage source and the battery being charged. These chargers have become increasingly popular as more applications adopt USB Type-C® ports because they are universal and capable of delivering high power.

AEC-Q100 is an industry standard specification established by the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC). In addition to its AEC-Q100 qualification, the ACT4751M meets the automotive EMI standard CISPR 25 Class 3 with patented DC-DC conversion technologies.

Qorvo’s automotive power management product family supports faster design certification and shortens time to market by offering multiple reference designs certified for USB Fast Chargers and Qualcomm® Quick Charge 3.0™, Quick Charge 4™ and Quick Charge 4+™. These designs are fully optimized to minimize size while delivering maximum power conversion efficiency.

The ACT4751M is available now for sampling; specifications below.

Input Voltage 4.5 to 40V Output Voltage 3.0 to 24V in 12.5mV step programming Output Current 0 to 4A in 256 steps programming Switching Frequency 450 to 2,250 kHz with spread-spectrum operation Auxiliary Power Rails Mini-Buck: 350mA; LDO: 20mA Package Type and Size QFN, 32-pin with step-cut & side-wall-plating; 5 x 5 USB PD 3.0 Certification Yes (multiple certified reference designs) AEC-Q100 Yes Quick Charge Yes

Qorvo’s Programmable Power Management business unit delivers power management and intelligent motor drive expertise to key growth markets. The company’s portfolio of analog and mixed-signal SoCs provides scalable core platforms used in charging, powering and embedded digital control systems for industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Qorvo offers Power Application Controllers® (PAC™) and DC-DC power management products that significantly improve system reliability while reducing solution size, cost and system development time. Learn more at https://www.qorvo.com/products/power-management.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

