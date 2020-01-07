Las Vegas, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) announces today the Juno AI™ smart home downlight is now compatible with SmartThings, an industry leader for IoT technology and home connectivity. Debuting the connectivity at CES 2020 , Juno AI will be on display at the SmartThings partner wall, located within Samsung’s booth #1500. Juno AI is an advanced, patent-pending LED downlight that integrates advanced technologies, and now SmartThings intelligence, into a single ceiling light fixture, enabling a seamless, smart home ecosystem.

SmartThings reaches more than 50 million consumers, weaving connected living technology into more than 5,000 devices including mobile phones, appliances, and TVs to make everyday life easier. Juno AI lighting fixtures are the first products from Acuity Brands to integrate into the SmartThings ecosystem. Both companies will collaborate to develop and innovate additional smart home lighting solutions through the Acuity Design Studio, which encompasses industrial design, engineering and portfolio management resources.

The Juno AI lighting portfolio integrates five advanced technologies, including SmartThings connectivity, Alexa voice service, high performance JBL® speakers, sophisticated lighting controls and state-of-the-art LED illumination. From dimming the lights to setting the mood with different color temperatures, the Juno AI speaker lights are seamlessly controlled via voice or the Juno AI, SmartThings or Alexa apps.

“Juno AI offers total control for today’s modern smart home, and by joining the SmartThings ecosystem, we’re pleased to continue to expand the range of platforms with which Juno AI is compatible,” said Jeff Spencer, Acuity Brands Lighting Vice President and General Manager of Smart and Connected Devices. “Juno AI blends seamlessly into the home allowing consumers to easily communicate with advanced smart home applications. For privacy, the Alexa feature can be easily muted, or it can be turned off altogether by simply switching off the wall light switch.”

The SmartThings compatible Juno AI smart home downlight is expected to be available for purchase this spring.

For more information about Juno AI, please visit https://juno.acuitybrands.com/juno-ai

For more information about SmartThings, please visit www.smartthings.com

About SmartThings:

SmartThings is the easiest way to turn a home into a smart home, making it simple to connect and control your devices from anywhere. As the industry leader for consumer IoT technology, SmartThings’ open platform brings together devices, developers, and services to offer one of the largest ecosystems of integrated devices, connecting over 10 million products in over 1 million homes for limitless possibilities. Founded in 2012, SmartThings is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. For more information, visit www.smartthings.com . There’s potential in your everyday things.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. ( AYI ) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2019 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, A-Light™, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius®, Cyclone™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Eureka®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Luminaire LED™, Luminis®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com .

# # # # #

All trademarks referenced are property of their respective owners.