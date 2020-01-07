Wernersville, Pennsylvania, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caron Treatment Centers, an internationally recognized not-for-profit dedicated to addiction and behavioral healthcare treatment, research, prevention and addiction medicine education, announced today that it has launched a series of digital learning courses about substance use disorder for teens, parents/caregivers, schools, and child-serving and healthcare professionals.

“Caron understands the severity of substance use disorders in our country and that prevention and early intervention are key to addressing problematic substance use among teens,” said Tammy Granger, Vice President of Education at Caron. “We work with more than 900 school and child-serving organizations annually and now our digital format allows us to reach a wider, national audience. For the first time, those unable to attend Caron’s quality educational programs in-person can benefit from accessing it in their location and at their own pace.”

The digital learning platform is designed to offer resources and tools that support a societal shift in how substance use disorder is viewed and enable more effective prevention, intervention, and treatment. The platform highlights the importance of understanding addiction as a brain disease, removing the stigma of substance use disorder and providing critical skills and information to teens, parents/caregivers, schools, and child-serving and healthcare professionals.

Courses are interactive to engage participants and enhance their ability to learn and retain knowledge. Depending on the topic and the goal, courses may include video, animation, audio narration, and text as well as interactive tools like pop-up screens and drag-and-drop questions.

For example, the teen platform is designed like a streaming style interface, where teens can browse through different series and episodes on how to make a positive impact on their health by quitting the use of nicotine products. This course motivates teens towards change and assists them in developing a personalized plan for success that is unique to their needs and situation. The scenarios help them rehearse how to respond to the situations they might encounter, and there are talking points and takeaways to reinforce what they learn.



Participants can expect to complete knowledge checks after each topic to ensure understanding of the material and receive a certificate upon completion of each course. Caron also offers confidential support off-line for those who want to consult with a professional.

Course offerings include:

Connect 5: Find the NicotineTEEN Free You!

PREP: Prevention Resources and Education for Parents/Caregivers

Impact of Substance Use Disorders on the Family

Introduction to Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT)

Vaping and Marijuana Trends Among Youth



“Thousands of families and communities are struggling with these issues,” said Granger. “We’re thrilled that now everyone – regardless of their location - can benefit from these free, quality and potentially lifesaving resources.”

For more information, contact Caron’s Education Department at 610-743-6117 or visit caron.org.

