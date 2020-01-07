Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for high-quality content on TV is proliferating due to the rapid increase in internet penetration globally. The improved wired broadband infrastructure in urban areas has supported the market growth and is expected to further fuel demand in the market. This study examines both hardware and services provided by vendors in the global IPTV market.
The IPTV market was valued at USD 40.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 104.25 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.9% over 2020 - 2025. The market is going through a shift from traditional modes of broadcasting like cable or satellite TV towards internet-based streaming. IPTV as a system has a significant role to play in this transitional phase. With improved communication technology and advancement in network architecture, these developments have also served the market affirmatively.
Key Market Trends
Demand for High-Definition Channels and Video On-Demand to Augment the Market Growth
Asia-Pacific Expected to Grow Significantly
Competitive Landscape
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Demand for High-Definition Channels and Video On-Demand
4.3.2 Interactive Services Packaged Along with IPTV Services
4.3.3 Favorable Government Initiatives
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Competition from Cable TV and Satellite TV Operators
4.4.2 Lack of Infrastructure in Developing Regions to Offer Delay and Jitter-free Service
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Service
5.2 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Companies Mentioned
