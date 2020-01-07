LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products and financial technology and loyalty solutions, announced today that Parx Online™, the online casino from Parx Casino®, has launched five of the Company’s player popular stepper titles – including Double Jackpot®, Meltdown®, Smokin’ 777®, Tiger 7s®, and Vortex® – for real-money online gaming in Pennsylvania. Parx Online™ plans to introduce additional titles following the initial launch, including exclusive games such as Star Magic™ and Sapphire Spin™.



“We are excited to have Parx Online™ fully integrated with our remote game server (RGS), enabling us to directly deliver some of our highest performing land-based three-reel mechanical and video titles to their online player community,” said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President, Digital and Interactive Business Leader, of Everi. “The addition of one of the premier online and land-based casinos in Pennsylvania to our RGS speaks to the power of our state-of-the art platform and our deep library of high performing slot games.”

“Our aim is to offer guests throughout the region the absolute best gaming and entertainment experience,” said Matthew Cullen, Senior Vice President, Interactive Gaming and Sports, at Parx Casino®. “Access to Everi’s library of compelling gaming content, in particular their player favorite stepper titles, aligns with our mission as it allows us to further enhance the entertainment experience for our online players, which we believe will expand our customer base.”

Everi’s RGS currently supports a library of more than 30 titles, which the Company expects to continue to expand on an annual basis. Everi designed its proprietary RGS using state-of-the-art system architecture enabling the Company to develop and distribute player-preferred content directly to operators. This content includes award-winning three-reel mechanical games and exciting video slots, all built to deliver the exact same look, game features, and math as their land-based counterparts with the added player feature to play games in landscape or portrait mode. Everi’s RGS offers robust data analytics and real-time reporting and can support custom-built games for operators.

About Everi

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Parx Casino

Parx Casino® is owned and operated by Greenwood Racing, Inc. and is the #1 revenue generating casino property in Pennsylvania. Parx Casino® is conveniently located 20 minutes north of center city Philadelphia, I-95 exit 37 or PA Turnpike exit 351 (westbound), exit 352 (eastbound) on Street Road in Bensalem Bucks County. Parx features over 200,000 square feet of gaming; 3,270 slot machines and 124 live table games; 48 poker tables in custom built private room; live racing & simulcast action; Xcite Center, 1,500 seat live entertainment venue, Liberty Bell Gastropub, farm-to-fork inspired menu; Oliveto, New York City style pizza and Italian Classics; Parx Grill, an upscale signature restaurant; Foodies quick service dining; Chickie's & Pete's Crab House and SportsBar; Jax sports bar; Circle Bar; Bambu Noodle House; The Lucky Cheese ~ gourmet grilled cheese eatery; XLounge, luxury casino lounge and complimentary parking for over 5,000 cars. In 2019, Parx Casino® launched sports betting with a $10M world-class sportsbook. Also in 2019, Parx launched online gaming and online sports betting. For more information on Parx Casino®, visit www.parxcasino.com .

Other product names mentioned in this release are trademarks of Everi Holdings Inc. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries except for “Parx Casino”, which is a registered trademark of Greenwood Racing Inc.

