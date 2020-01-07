ST. LOUIS, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced three senior hires in its Consumer Investment Banking Group. Robert Haile, Joseph Sparacino, and KC Hazarika have joined Stifel as Managing Directors based in Boston. The hiring of this team extends Stifel’s already formidable consumer franchise into the food, agribusiness, and automotive aftermarket sectors.



“The addition of Rob, Joe, and KC represents a continued commitment to our investment banking franchise,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “Over the past two years, we have made significant investments in our Consumer Group, which we view as a key vertical with tremendous opportunity throughout market cycles. Bringing in this team of experienced professionals further expands our coverage in core consumer growth sectors with significant strategic and financial sponsor activity.”

Mr. Haile joins Stifel from BB&T Capital Markets, where he was a Managing Director, leading the firm’s Food & Agribusiness Group. He has more than 20 years of relevant experience and is a specialist in mergers, acquisitions, and financings in the global consumer sector, having executed more than 100 transactions valued at $70 billion. Previously, Mr. Haile was a Managing Director at boutique advisory firm TCI, where he co-headed the firm’s M&A platform. His prior experience includes work as a Senior Vice President at EG Capital Group, a private equity fund focused on buyouts of middle-market companies in the consumer and media sectors. Mr. Haile began his career at J.P. Morgan in the firm’s Global M&A Group.

Mr. Sparacino brings to Stifel nearly 20 years of investment banking and corporate finance experience, advising private companies, public entities, and financial sponsors and their portfolio companies across the consumer sector. Prior to joining Stifel, Mr. Sparacino was a Managing Director at BB&T Capital Markets, leading the Automotive Aftermarket Investment Banking Group. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Harris Williams & Co. and Citigroup Global Markets, focused primarily on sell-side M&A advisory and capital-raising transactions. He also has significant industry experience through corporate positions at Textron and Sensata Technologies.

Mr. Hazarika also comes to Stifel from BB&T Capital Markets, where he served as a Managing Director in the Consumer Investment Banking Group. While at BB&T, Mr. Hazarika completed numerous M&A transactions with leading middle-market financial sponsors. In total, he has more than 15 years of investment banking and private equity experience from prior roles at Platinum Equity, Plainview Capital, and Morgan Stanley. He is also the former COO/CFO of a venture-backed consumer products business.

“We have assembled a group of seasoned industry bankers who are working closely with our product partners across equity, debt, M&A, and restructuring to achieve highly successful outcomes for clients across the consumer landscape,” noted Michael Kollender, Head of Consumer Investment Banking at Stifel. “We are excited to welcome our new colleagues to Stifel.”

The Stifel Consumer Investment Banking Group has been at the center of several high-profile transactions in recent months. Notable assignments include:

Advisor to children’s apparel retailer Gymboree on its restructuring and sale of core assets and brands to Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) and Children’s Place (NASDAQ: PLCE)

Exclusive financial advisor to SCUF Gaming, a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, in its sale to CORSAIR

Bookrunning manager on the initial public offering of BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR)

Financial advisor to Corelle Brands on its merger with Instant Pot, creating a combined company valued at $2 billion

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited owns MainFirst Bank AG, which is authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and whose London branch is authorized by BaFin and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority for the conduct of UK business, whose Milan branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by CONSOB/Bank of Italy, and whose Paris branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by AMP/Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited also owns MainFirst Schweiz AG, which is authorized by the Eidgenoessische Finanzmarktaufsicht to act as an introducing broker for MainFirst Bank AG, MainFirst Securities US Inc., an introducing broker that is a member of FINRA and the SIPC, and Stifel Europe Geneva S.A. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com .