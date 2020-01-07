Tampa, FL, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) (the “Company”) concluded the fall B2 Fighting Series season with 8 successful events, 6 in Q3. The B2 Fighting Series now will continue its growth in Q4 with the announcement of eight B2 Fighting Series LIVE Events schedule to be held in Q4 and 10 LIVE MMA events scheduled for Q1 of next fiscal year for a total of 14 LIVE MMA Events scheduled for the upcoming B2FS Spring Season.



The B2FS Spring Season will kickoff this weekend with Strikehard Productions 54 on Saturday, January 11th in Birmingham, Alabama.

B2Digital Inc.’s five B2 fighting Series MMA Fight Companies continue to execute its strategy of developing and building a Premier Development League for the Mixed Martial Arts “MMA” marketplace. Delivering the planned 14 LIVE MMA “B2FS” Fights in the next 6 Months for the B2FS Spring Season will be a substantial increase compared to Fiscal Year 2016 -17, where it held 6 fights in the entire fiscal year.

The B2 Fighting Series, which is quickly becoming the Premier Development League for MMA, Planned Q4 Schedule is:

B2 Fighting Series Q4 Spring Season

Date Fight Group Location

January 11th Strikehard Productions Birmingham, AL

February 1st HRMMA 114 Shepherdsville, KY

February 22nd Colosseum Combat 52 Kokomo, IN

March 13th Pinnacle Combat 34 Cedar Rapids, IA

March 14th HRMMA 115 Bowling Green, KY

March 21st Colosseum Combat 53 Gladwin, MI

March 27th United Combat League 36 Hammond, IN

March 28th StrikeHard Productions Montgomery, AL

“B2Digital’s holdings continue to expand and we are pleased that our 5 fight groups companies have fights planned to create the first half of the Spring Season in our rapidly expanding B2 Fighting Series League. We expect the corresponding revenue created by the increased number of LIVE MMA events to increase corresponding to the number of fights we are holding. We continue to be highly encouraged with our B2Digital management teams accomplishments in delivering an increasing number of LIVE MMA Events for the B2 Fighting Series.

“We continue to execute on our three point strategy of Building the B2FS the Premier Development League for MMA, Developing the B2 Fighting Series Official Training Facility Program and Expanding our capability to distribute our own content directly to consumers with the rapidly growing B2 Social Media Network, B2SN,” said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital.

Business Update

B2Digital also provides the following update to its fans, followers and shareholders.

The Company has filed its financial and operational results for the FY 2019-2020 through Q2 and now is a SEC Fully Reporting Company,

The Company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and events as well as the ongoing development of its B2FS Official Training Facility Program into a Revenue Creating business with owning and operating the B2FS Training Facilities and expanding the B2 Social Media Network. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional sports-related companies and growing the current B2Digital business.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at https://www.b2digitalotc.com.

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company’s B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the annual B2 Fighting Series National Championship live event.

B2Digital has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, “B2FS”. This includes: social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, FTV(Free to View) fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks, and branding for the B2Digital companies.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company

www.b2digitalotc.com

