MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX”) (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive motion entertainment experiences, announces that Claude Mc Master will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer as planned on March 31, 2020. Sébastien Mailhot, D-BOX Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer until David Montpetit’s recent appointment, has been appointed President and CEO, effective April 1, 2020. Mr. Mc Master will remain as a strategic advisor to the new CEO to ensure an orderly transition.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors and all employees, I would like to thank Claude for the unwavering leadership and vision he has had for D-BOX. His strong belief in its people and D-BOX technology over the past 18 years has undoubtedly played a key role in building a global brand and the growth of the footprint in a variety of markets,” said Jean-René Halde, D-BOX Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“As President and CEO of D-BOX, it has been an honour to lead such an innovative and dynamic company filled with employees who have worked tirelessly to contribute to our success. I am also delighted to have provided creators, integrators, operators and end-users with a strong, proven product that has carved out a unique niche in the world of entertainment and amassed a loyal legion of fans in more than 40 countries. There is no doubt that D-BOX is well-positioned for growth in the coming years,” said Claude Mc Master. “In my new role as strategic adviser to the CEO, I’m looking forward to supporting his efforts through this transition and tapping into my international network to develop new business opportunities for D-BOX.”

“It has been an honour to work closely with Claude and I would like to thank him for the trust he gave me 4 years ago. I would also like to thank the Board of Directors for this opportunity to lead an incredible company. In the next chapter of D-BOX, the focus of the organization will be to deliver profitable growth while continuing to expand our presence in entertainment venues and professional simulation that are enhanced by our motion technology,” said Sébastien Mailhot. “As we continue to shape the overall entertainment experiences of tomorrow, I look forward to taking on the responsibility of President and CEO. D-BOX is at an exciting turning point and I can’t wait to execute on the myriad of opportunities inherent in streaming, gaming, and virtual and augmented reality.”

Before joining D-BOX, Sébastien Mailhot served as Chief Executive Officer of Carreaux Céragrès, a privately-held manufacturer and distributor of ceramic, stone and architectural products where he worked to grow the commercial and retail presence beyond Québec. From February 2004 to January 2009, Mr. Mailhot was partner and Vice-President of Capimont Technologies, a venture capital fund dedicated to industrial technologies. Prior to that, Mr. Mailhot was Vice President of Finance and Administration for various technology companies. He was also a financial consultant at Arthur Andersen, providing M&A, financing and strategic services to growing companies. Mr. Mailhot holds both Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) and Chartered Business Valuator (CBV) designations.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, creating a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included herein, including those that express management’s expectations or estimates of our future performance, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. D-BOX disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Violaine Boucher

Directrice des communications

450 442-3003 poste 233

vboucher@d-box.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Steve Li

Vice-President Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

450-442-3003, ext. 403

sli@d-box.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4ba26bb-dbdc-4863-8cff-5f80277e2098