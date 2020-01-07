CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Epigenetics Ltd. (“Zenith” or the “Company”) announced receipt of a US$5 million milestone payment, less applicable taxes, from Newsoara BioPharma Co., Ltd. (“Newsoara”) related to a previously announced licensing agreement for the Company’s lead compound, ZEN-3694, in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau. ZEN-3694 is being developed for epigenetic combination therapies in oncology for multiple indications.



The payment was made upon successful completion of Zenith’s Phase 2 prostate cancer clinical study, results of which are expected to be presented at future conferences and in future publications.

“This elective and significant milestone payment reinforces the strength of our clinical program to date,” said Donald McCaffrey, Chief Executive Officer of Zenith. “Newsoara continues to be a great supporter of our work and will be instrumental in introducing ZEN-3694 to the China oncology market. In the meantime, and in addition to our collaboration with Pfizer, we continue to expand and advance our ZEN-3694 clinical program towards approval and registration in multiple indications.”

The licensing agreement between Zenith and Newsoara entitles the Company to receive additional milestone payments related to ZEN-3694 clinical development and regulatory approvals, and sales-based milestones.

About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company originally spun out of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) in 2013. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”) and Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

