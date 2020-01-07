KELOWNA, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions, is pleased to announce that nationally distributed television program, Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne, has selected Allied to be featured on two upcoming media segments (the “Allied segments”). The Allied segments will feature both Allied Corp. and the Allied Charitable Foundations. Filming and distribution for airing of this content is anticipated to happen in Q1 2020.



The Allied segments will touch on the PTSD epidemic and suicide rates in the veteran cohort, focusing on Allied’s intent to help those suffering with modern health issues, gaining access to natural CBD-based products. The segments are three to five minute short-form documentaries that bridge the television content gap between long-form television. These will be distributed nationally within the United States.

The Allied segments are expected to air 45 to 60 times per quarter and will be distributed to roughly 60 million households. The program is hosted by Laurence Fishburne (John Wick 2, Mystic River, King of New York and Boyz n the Hood). Behind the Scenes has graciously donated all production services to the Allied Charitable Foundations segment.

“Being able to distribute the Allied message to the Behind the Scenes’ national network will only scale the number of people who we are able to reach, and who might need this educational content,” says Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied. “We are excited to continue to inspire those suffering that there is help and a way back to health and wellness while living with PTSD, which is the core of Allied’s vision”.

Behind the Scenes is an award-winning program that highlights new stories and innovative concepts through groundbreaking short-form and long-form documentary presentation. The program, which is anchored by a veteran production team with decades of industry experience, is able to effectively communicate the most critical stories to a wide and diverse audience. The Behind the Scenes team specializes in mining the imaginative and exciting ideas that can benefit the public education domain. The objective is to merge creativity and technology in order to foster organic and inspiring content that will be viewed and shared with millions globally.

Additional information about Allied Corp. can be found at www.allied.health .

About Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne

Behind The Scenes with Host Laurence Fishburne is an award-winning educational television series highlighting the evolution of education, medicine, science, technology and industry through inspiring stories. Optimizing a uniquely positioned distribution platform, with the highly acclaimed Laurence Fishburne for Public Television, the program boasts an award-winning creative development team with hundreds of cumulative years of production experience. With a specialized approach, the program serves as a premier educational content provider, and inspires audiences with incredible stories about the changes taking place throughout the world. The program is hosted by esteemed actor and philanthropist Laurence Fishburne.

Additional information about Behind the Scenes can be found at https://behindthesceneslf.com/

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international cannabis company with a mission to help people suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

