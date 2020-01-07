NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – PLUS Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQB: PLPRF ) today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



Blake Brennan, Head of Investor Relations for PLUS, joins NNW’s Stuart Smith to explain the Company’s highly successful business approach and discuss its corporate milestones. PLUS is a branded cannabis-infused products manufacturer of edibles created to support the modern cannabis consumer.

Strategically headquartered in California, the nation’s largest and most competitive cannabis market, PLUS is focused on producing compliant, dosable and delicious products that provide a consistent cannabis experience.

“In California’s cannabis market, PLUS is currently the No. 1 gummies brand with the best-selling cannabis product across all categories,” Brennan said. “We’re excited about the commercial success we’ve seen in the market there.”

Company management deliberately chose California for its initial operations, knowing that if they could succeed in that market, they could then successfully move into other markets, as the Company is now doing in Nevada and online with its Hemp CBD line.

“We recently launched into Nevada, our second adult-use cannabis market, and have been excited about our success there,” Brennan explained. “We’re in over half the dispensaries within a month and a half of being in market, and already have a Top-10 selling edibles product.”

Additionally, the PLUS CBD product line is now available in 43 states, a move that highlighted the efficiency of Company leadership. This is particularly important, Brennan said, in the cannabis industry, “Where you’re navigating a hyper-growth industry and a newly regulated industry where no one sees the full picture clearly. Everyone is trying to sort of jump through new hoops or avoid certain risks. It really requires nothing short of a world-class management team, and we think that’s what we’ve put together.”

Brennan also recapped the Company’s plan to replicate the market dominance achieved in California to pursue opportunities in the adult-use and recreational cannabis markets outside the Golden State.

“We are a hyper-focused consumer packaged goods cannabis company focused on making great food in the form of edibles,” Brennan said. “How we expect to grow moving forward is to build a brand and a product in the largest and most competitive market — currently California — and make it a winner there, as we’ve done with the best-selling product and the best-selling gummies. Our plan is to then introduce our products to new markets. We started that in Nevada and then going to Hemp CBD, and the early return in those markets is that this is an effective strategy of growth.”

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable, beginning with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and has 80 employees.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.PlusProductsInc.com .

