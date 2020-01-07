TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality hologram content through its patented Holographic Telepresence technology is pleased to announce its unaudited revenues for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 increased by 318% to $1.43 million when compared to $342,000 during the corresponding period in 2018.



These results represent a record revenue quarter since the launch of ARHT’s new business model in February 2018. During this period, the sales efforts have resulted in eight Sales Agreements which include a sale of our capture and/or display equipment, as well as software license and broadcast fees that will generate recurring revenues.

Revenue Highlights in Q4 2019 include:

Eight events and four Sale Agreements in the healthcare industry.

Four events and two Sale Agreements in the technology industry.

Five events in the financial services industry.

Launch of new reseller in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Launch of new reseller in Seoul, South Korea.

First global town hall meeting with CEO and senior executives presenting as holograms and streaming to over 100,000 employees world-wide.

First awards show event with Canada’s Walk of Fame Gala.

Featured technology in WestJet’s Christmas Miracle 2019.

12-week 5G Concert Experience showcase in downtown Toronto.

“Q4 was a great growth quarter for ARHT Media with a key sales focus on healthcare, technology, financial services and education, with each of these verticals capable of delivering significant long-term recurring revenues,” stated ARHT CEO, Larry O’Reilly. “The growth in the Company’s business primarily came from repeat clients with major international brands capable of significant expansion in our business.”

The Company anticipates reporting its full audited financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019, by the end of March 2020.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

