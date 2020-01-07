Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 15217855 Further Bolsters Endonovo’s Intellectual Patent Portfolio



Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDVD / ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 15217855, which is directed to the usage of an Apparatus and Method for Electromagnetic Treatment of Neurological Injury or Condition Caused by a Stroke.

Alan Collier, CEO of Endonovo Therapeutics stated, “We are extremely pleased with the continued development and expansion of our patent portfolio. This new issuance continues to expand the breadth and depth of our SofPulse® unit intellectual property portfolio and the issuance of this patent is another step in the development of a robust patent portfolio relating to SofPulse®.”

Dr. Nev Zubcevik, Endonovo’s Chief Medical Officer and Harvard trained Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation specialist, stated, “Endonovo’s Electroceuticals® are electronic devices designed to improve healing by mitigating underlying etiology of inflammation and swelling in tissues. Pulsed Electromagnetic Field-based (PEMF) Electroceuticals® which use a unique electromagnetic field to deliver stimulation to tissues via induction, function by accelerating the production of the endogenous constitutive nitric oxide synthesis, improving anti-inflammatory mechanisms. Our published data in the Journal of Translational Stroke Research by the team at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center shows significant reduction of ischemic infarct size in PEMF-treated animals as compared to controls as seen on MRI. In addition, neuroinflammation, evaluated by using specialized cytokine/chemokine PCR array demonstrated that the SofPulse® PEMF significantly reduced gene expression encoding for the major pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-1α, while expression of major anti-inflammatory IL-10 was significantly increased. Every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. About 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes. We are thrilled to the future potential the SofPulse® may have by reducing the burden of ischemic strokes and improving outcomes.

In management’s opinion, this patent provides important coverage for SofPulse® as we continue to address the tremendous patient needs that exist.”

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post- concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, using pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz has been FDA-Cleared and CE Marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema, and has CMS National Coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of pre-clinical stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices address chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com

